Local lawmakers and business leaders oppose a recent push by a group of Republican state senators requesting a special session to block businesses from imposing COVID-19 vaccination mandates on employees.
Tyson Foods, Walmart and Mercy are requiring some employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or no longer work for the company. As the delta variant continues to cause a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations nationwide, several businesses, such as restaurants and nightclubs in St. Louis and Kansas City, have said they will require workers and customers to be vaccinated.
In response to the mandates, six Republican state senators have asked Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to call a special session to stop businesses in the public or private sector from requiring their employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19. The letter was signed by state Sens. Rick Brattin, of Harrisonville; Bill Eigel, of Weldon Spring; Denny Hoskins, of Warrensburg; Mike Moon, of Ash Grove; Bob Onder, of Lake Saint Louis; and Holly Rehder, of Sikeston.
Brattin, whose district covers Barton, Bates, Cass, Henry and Vernon counties, released a statement this week that vaccination requirements on an “experimental drug are wrong” and “violate some of the most basic rights of Americans and Missourians.”
“It’s become clear that some businesses and institutions around this state are dead set on forcing the vaccine on Missourians against their will,” Brattin said in a statement. “The people of Missouri can and should decide for themselves if taking a drug that even the FDA hasn’t fully approved is what is best for them and their families. Employers shouldn’t make that decision, nor should big business, and certainly not politicians.”
The group of state lawmakers wrote that vaccination mandates not only go against personal freedom and individual liberty, but it also “puts Missourians in the position of choosing between their livelihoods and their right to control their own lives,” the letter said.
“Over the past several weeks, several Missouri employers have signaled their intention to require employees and staff to have received a COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment,” according to the letter. “In other words — get the shot or lose your job. This is concerning to a wide cross section of Missourians.”
The state senators also said the Food and Drug Administration has not given full approval to the vaccine and questioned whether employers would protect the rights of disabled employees or those who object to the vaccine on religious grounds.
“It’s not our job to force it nor is it the job of businesses and employers to force the vaccine,” the letter said. “Our job is to safeguard the rights and liberties of the people we represent.”
Local perspective
But other local GOP legislators, including Rep. Lane Roberts and Sen. Bill White, both of Joplin, disagree with the letter and believe the government shouldn’t have control over what businesses do in the public or private sector. Roberts said the government has no place to tell Missourians how to run their businesses, which is their property.
“I’ve always felt that the government doesn’t really belong in our citizens’ businesses or in our citizens’ homes, and for us to be making decisions that affects someone’s business, I’m not entirely sure that we’re qualified,” Roberts told the Globe on Thursday. “Given the insurmountable debt that we’ve accrued for ourselves, I wouldn’t say the government is all that good at business. If the businesses and citizens decide that’s the appropriate way for them to conduct business and protect business, it’s their decision. It shouldn’t be the government’s decision.”
White relayed similar sentiments and said that Missouri is an at-will employment state, which means employees can be terminated by their employers at any moment for any legal reason.
“I think it’s a business decision, and my example for vaccinations in particular are nursing homes,” he told the Globe on Friday. “They’re dealing with a very vulnerable population.”
Parson has refused to issue any statewide mandates in response to the pandemic but believes private businesses have a right to make their own decisions about vaccination requirements.
“The vaccine’s the real answer to get us through this time,” Parson Tweeted on Tuesday. “However, the Government doesn’t have a place to play in mandates of the vaccine. People need to make that decision.”
Although he’s not in favor of the governor calling a special session, White said he’d be open to addressing the topic in 2022.
“We’re not a full-time legislature, and we’ve already been called in once,” said White. “We’ve had a couple of years where we’ve been called in maybe three times. In my own opinion, special sessions are for an extreme crisis. The first special session we had dealt with $4 billion in funding for our Medicaid program, and that’s kind of a crisis. I believe it can wait until January.”
Roberts recommends people make informed decisions about the COVID-19 vaccine by visiting reputable sources like qualified health specialists or medical providers, and to stay away from social media.
“I’ve had both shots, my wife has had both shots, but I’ve never told anyone that they should go get vaccinated,” he said. “Before people make the decision to get it or not, get informed and educated about it.”
In response to the letter, the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce in an emailed statement to the Globe on Friday. It also expressed opposition to government stepping into businesses
“The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce is pro-business and believes organizations should have the right to do what they believe is in the best interest of their business,” said Erin Slifka, marketing and public information manager with the chamber.
Harold Berger, owner of Pearl Bros. True Value Hardware in Joplin, also believes the government shouldn’t intervene in business affairs and said it comes down to personal choice if someone wants to be vaccinated. He contracted COVID-19 in January and has since been vaccinated, but he isn’t requiring any of his employees to be vaccinated against their will.
“I don’t think the governor should do anything,” he said. “I think everyone should be vaccinated, but that’s my opinion. I have friends who aren’t vaccinated. I don’t force my opinion on anyone. I think everybody should truly have their own choice. You can see now what it’s doing by not being vaccinated.”
Dan Mehan, president of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, strongly disapproved of the request in a statement Thursday explaining that employers have long been able to mandate vaccinations and should continue to have this right, even with the COVID-19 vaccine.
“An employer’s ability to mandate vaccination is supported by state law, federal law and the courts,” Mehan said in a statement. “While there are encouraging signs that vaccination is on the rise in Missouri, we need this trend to continue as we work to contain the delta variant outbreak. We don’t need new roadblocks to recovery. We continue to strongly encourage Missourians to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves, their communities and our economic recovery.”
