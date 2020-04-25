A person who survived an infection of COVID-19 is "recovered," right?
That would seem to be true on its face, but Joplin Health Department director Dan Pekarek said health officials and states use different words or have a variety of definitions for what it means to no longer be sick from the illness caused by the coronavirus.
"From our standpoint, we look at it as being out of isolation. They are no longer exhibiting symptoms that require isolation" and no longer test positive for the virus, Pekarek said of his department's use of the term "recovered."
But Tony Moehr, director of the Jasper County Health Department, said landing on a definition for recovery as it applies to COVID-19 is the million-dollar question.
"What is recovery is difficult to answer," he said. "The state (Department of Health and Senior Services) has been working on that issue and trying to come up with a true definition. ...What would a true definition be? They have grappled with that and have not come with an answer satisfactorily."
At the county health department, "we try to say they have been removed from isolation. We have been using that as a trigger for saying they have recovered," Moehr said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has two definitions of being recovered.
"The first one is that they have been three days without a fever and their symptoms have improved and they have tested negative twice 24 hours apart," Moehr said. "The other way that the CDC says they can be recovered is that they are a minimum of seven days post-onset of symptoms, have been fever-free for three days without taking medication for fever, and their symptoms have improved noticeably."
Moehr said people released from isolation can still have a cough or another symptom, even though they no longer test positive for the virus. Health officials are questioning whether a person released from isolation is truly recovered if they are still exhibiting symptoms, he said.
"Recovery" also has been difficult to define because some people released from hospitals after treatment of severe COVID-19 symptoms have reported experiencing kidney problems and other long-term effects more severe than a cough. There also have been reports of the disease affecting the brain and other other organs, but health organizations say there hasn't been enough time elapsed or enough studies to determine what the long-term effects could be.
Many uncertainties
Johns Hopkins University, the country's first research university, has been tracking COVID-19 developments worldwide. Its database counts those considered recovered as nearly 800,000 people worldwide, with about 100,000 of those in the U.S., but doctors and researchers there have said the true number is unknown because many people with mild symptoms recover at home without seeking medical attention or being tested.
The numbers of known cases and deaths are more reliable because they are the result of testing, according to the university.
Recovery statistics are one of many uncertainties about the virus. Other unknowns are what long-term effects there could be from the illness after initial symptoms have subsided and what those could be.
Another question researchers are grappling with is how long people who are considered recovered will be immune afterwards, according to Johns Hopkins researchers. There are questions about immunity because some in South Korea have been reported to have a recurrence of the illness.
Governments were cautioned recently by the World Health Organization against issuing "immunity passports" or "risk-free certificates" to people so they can travel or go back to work when they are assumed to be free of the possibility of contracting the illness after already having been deemed recovered.
Chile is one of the countries to announce recently that it would issue health passports. But "there is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection," WHO officials said in a scientific brief.
The brief said that while some studies have shown that people who have recovered from infection have antibodies to the virus, some people have only very low levels of neutralizing antibodies in their blood, "suggesting that cellular immunity may also be critical for recovery."
