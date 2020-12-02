JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Bracing for an increased number of infections that will cause a strain on the medical workforce, Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday announced an agreement with a private company to provide health care workers for Missouri hospitals.
CARES Act funding will be used to pay for a portion of the 12-week agreement with Vizient, a health care performance improvement company formed in 2015 by a merger between Volunteer Hospitals of America Inc., University HealthSystem Consortium and Novation.
The agreement will send up to 760 additional registered nurses, respiratory therapists and certified nurse assistants from other states to both urban and rural hospitals across the state.
Parson cited a need for staffing as the reason for the agreement, as well as indicators that the state is a long way from being finished with COVID-19. Health care workers on the front lines of treatment are "tired and overwhelmed," he said, yet continue to serve their patients and help them heal.
"This is not about physical beds or space," Parson said. "There are plenty of beds available. The issue is that there are not enough workers to staff those beds."
Exact costs are not yet known, Parson said, but the state will not take on those costs until the end of the year. After that until around February, the end of the 12-week program, hospitals using the employees will pay those associated costs.
Herb Kuhn, president and CEO of the Missouri Hospital Association, said the timing of the agreement could not have been better.
Leaders in the health care industry expect a surge in new cases in the weeks and months ahead, he said. Kuhn said data showed that travel for recreation and retail between Nov. 23 and Thanksgiving increased 40% daily.
"Although it's impossible to predict what we'll see, early indicators are somewhat troubling," Kuhn said. "The next couple weeks will be critical to watch. What's been done today will make a big difference through December."
Officials with Joplin's two largest hospitals could not be reached to comment specifically about the governor's announcement, which was made at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
According to a statement received before the announcement, officials with Mercy Hospital Joplin said that staffing has become a challenge as the hospital has worked to increase its number of available beds. The hospital has rolled out remote medical care for patients with milder symptoms, and in-home care for patients with mild symptoms who also may need low-flow rates of oxygen.
But the governor did not deliver on something else the hospital hoped to hear: A statewide mask order, which the hospital said would prevent more people from getting infected and needing medical treatment in the first place.
"What we need is continued support from our leaders to slow the spread in our community," according to the statement. "That means following all of the protocols we know are effective, including mask usage and mandates when necessary. ... Just as we did with a host of our local government leaders last month, Mercy continues to urge Gov. Mike Parson to issue a statewide mask mandate to help protect our state and co-workers from community spread, which ultimately impacts our staffing and capacity."
Parson again resisted such a statewide order Wednesday, saying that people should be responsible enough to wear masks without a government command.
Despite increased activity in the four days before Thanksgiving referenced by Kuhn, Parson talked about how lower traffic counts and other indicators over the Thanksgiving holiday showed how people followed the state's recommendation to be cautious.
"We've been over this question I don't know how many times, and nothing has changed with the policy in the state of Missouri," Parson said. "I go back to the Thanksgiving holiday. When we asked people to do more and be responsible, they did. ... We just have to continue to do that."
Officials with Mercy and Freeman Health System did not know Wednesday night whether they would receive any of the Vizient workers.
The program could also expand past the 12-week time frame, Parson said, depending on how the disease and treatment evolve. As for anticipated costs, Parson said the state would figure it out. The Missouri Senate earlier Wednesday passed a $1.2 billion aid package, about $752 million of which is general relief funding that needs to be spent before the end of the year.
"We are going to figure it out," Parson said. "We have resources to pay for some, and I don't know what they will do in Washington, D.C., but our first priority is to take care of Missouri citizens."
