Three members of a church in Lamar were among seven civilians and 15 first responders awarded Missouri public safety medals by the state’s governor this week at a ceremony in Jefferson City.
Gov. Mike Parson presented Public Safety Civilian Partnership Awards to Lendon J. Blanchard, Evan G. Clements and Christopher A. Runion for their actions Aug. 2, 2020, in assisting a Lamar police officer in the apprehension of a suspect who had fled the scene of a slaying at a motel in Carthage.
The three men came to the aid of Officer John Simpson when he responded to a call that Sunday morning reporting that a man matching the description of the suspect in the slaying was inside First Christian Church in Lamar.
The suspect, Lane Stephens, 29, told Simpson as he arrived at the church and attempted to detain him: “I’m not going back. I can’t go back.” Stephens then pulled a knife from his waistband, inflicting a cut to Simpson’s hand in the officer’s struggle to disarm him. As the two crashed into a bookshelf and fell to the floor, Blanchard, Clements and Runion jumped on Stephens, grabbing his arms to prevent further injury to the officer and helping him get the suspect in custody.
Stephens allegedly shot and killed 43-year-old Don Pierce earlier that morning and wounded his estranged wife, Toni Stephens, 26, at the Quality Inn in Carthage before hijacking two vehicles and fleeing the scene.
The Public Safety Civilian Partnership Award honors civilians who provide valuable or courageous assistance to members of Missouri public safety agencies in emergency situations.
Among others receiving the award this year were a 12-year-old boy from St. Louis who had pulled his 22-month-old brother out of a pond he wandered into in a park and ran to a nearby fire station to get help in resuscitating him.
Fifteen first responders were given the state’s Medal of Valor at the ceremony for various heroic actions. Springfield police Sgt. Heather Anderson was among those medal winners in recognition of her rescue of a fellow officer who was deliberately run over by a driver and pinned beneath his vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.