Missouri Gov. Mike Parson tonight announced a fifth case of COVID-19 in Missouri, this one also out of Greene County.
It is the state's second case out of Greene County. There are two cases out of St. Louis and one out of Henry County.
He said in a tweet that Missouri has tested 127 people so far, with 122 of them being negative.
Parson also said that, as of today the state laboratory is no longer required to send positive tests to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation. Results from tests conducted at the state laboratory are considered final.
