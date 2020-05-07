NEOSHO, Mo. — Graduation and other senior activities for Neosho High School seniors are taking shape.
Trent Barratt, high school principal, on Thursday night told members of the Board of Education that graduation ceremonies are planned for Friday, July 17. What that ceremony will look like is still to be determined, including how many spectators will be allowed to attend.
"We're planning on the high school gymnasium, but we're deciding on sections," Barratt said.
The gym's seating could accommodate about 500 to 550 people when spaced out in 6-foot bubbles, Barratt said. Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention call for people to separate themselves 6 feet apart. It could involve holding two ceremonies, but Barratt said seniors wanted to graduate as a single class together. The district will also continue investigating outdoor locations that could hold more people. More information will be released when plans are solidified, Barratt said.
The dates of other senior activities were also shared with board members during the work session:
• Prom will be held Friday, July 10. Barratt said school officials are working on "creative" ideas for the event.
• Senior Hill painting will be held on Saturday, July 11.
• Project Graduation is set for Saturday, July 18.
On Thursday of next week, seniors will be invited to a drive-thru checkout for turning in school materials such as computers and library books, and picking up items such as graduation robes, Barratt said. Jimmy Sexton Photography and Tuxedos will take portraits of seniors wearing their robes.
"It will be a long day, but it will be a fun day to see all of our kids again," Barratt said.
In other meeting business:
• The board accepted a bid of $423,506 from Bales Construction to renovate six student restrooms and a set of faculty restrooms at Neosho High School.
The project is one of about $800,000 in summer projects planned.
• Health insurance rates were accepted by board members. Remaining with Anthem, the district will contribute $500 toward employee monthly premiums.
The board also approved a provision that any spouse who is eligible for coverage with their place of employment accept that coverage as primary, and that an employee who wants to cover their spouse on Neosho's plan would list the plan as a secondary source.
• Allgeier, Martin and Associates Inc. was chosen as the civil engineer for a stormwater retention project at the high school. The firm will also be used for projects associated with the school connected to the district's election issue set for June 2.
The district is asking for a 39-cent levy increase to fund $22 million in projects across the district. Municipal elections originally set for April 7 were postponed by Gov. Mike Parson to June 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.