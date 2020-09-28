NEOSHO, Mo. — A Granby man pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge in a manslaughter case pertaining to a fatal traffic accident four years ago on U.S. Highway 60 in Newton County.
Jonathan P. Arehart, 39, pleaded guilty in Newton County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor count of careless and imprudent driving leading to an accident. The defendant had been facing a felony count of first-degree involuntary manslaughter related to a four-vehicle crash Oct. 20, 2016, on Highway 60 west of Cemetery Road that eventually claimed the life of a passenger in his car, Earlene A. Carnation, 80, of Granby.
Arehart's plea agreement called for a one-year suspended sentence with two years of probation, a $2,000 fine and a requirement that he complete a safe driving course. Circuit Judge Gregory Stremel accepted the plea deal and assessed the defendant the agreed-upon terms of punishment.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report and probable-cause affidavit state that a westbound pickup truck towing a trailer had pulled onto the shoulder of the highway at the same time that a truck pulling a mobile home stopped improperly in the westbound lane of Highway 60.
That forced a car driven by Diana A. Allthin, of Granby, to come to a stop, Arehart ran into her car from behind, knocking Allthin's vehicle off the highway and sending his car airborne off the opposite side of the roadway and into the pickup truck stopped on the shoulder before crashing into the rear of the mobile home.
Arehart and Carnation both suffered severe injuries, and Carnation later died of those injuries at a hospital.
The defendant admitted to texting before the crash but said his phone was on his dashboard when the collision occurred. A search of his phone showed text messages received and sent at 6:04 p.m., the listed time of the accident on the state patrol's report.
