GRANBY, Mo. — Just a few years shy of 150 years ago this year, a local miner by the name of John C. Temple and his 8-year-old son, Otto, pushed a handcrafted wheelbarrow, weighed down by 50 pounds of lead deposits, to the 1876 World's Fair Centennial Exposition in Philadelphia.
Covering 1,600 miles miles, their journey — bumping along wagon trails, pushing through forests, crossing the Mississippi River and navigating the distant Appalachian Mountains — has since become the stuff of Granby legend, the father and son becoming local folk heroes similar to Davy Crockett or Paul Bunyan.
Currently on display at the Granby Miners Museum, the Temple wheelbarrow — a red- and green-colored “work of art” that has outlived both father and son — will soon wheel its way north for permanent residency at the Missouri State Museum in Jefferson City.
“We think (the wheelbarrow) is such a treasure and that everybody should get the chance to see it and learn about its history and about the tenacity of the miners that lived here in Granby,” said Steve Burnett, the president of the Granby Miners Museum and the town's historical society. “It’s a great ending to a missing masterpiece.”
Temple’s epic trek
Few details exist today concerning John C. Temple and the journey that took him across the eastern half of the United States, Burnett said. He knows Temple did, in fact, travel to Philadelphia with his wheelbarrow in 1876 and that Temple had been a local miner who was proud of his occupation. It was Temple’s pride in the booming mining activity in Jasper and Newton counties, Burnett speculates, that convinced the 57-year-old Granby man to fund the construction of his wheelbarrow, built either in 1875 or 1876 by the Carthage-based J. Brownsill Carriage Manufacturer. Though it functioned as a traditional wheelbarrow, it certainly didn’t look like one, with the open barrow enclosed by three wooden compartments, each with a turn-key lock.
With the wheelbarrow in his possession, Temple “decided he wanted to take 50 pounds of (lead deposits) to the exposition in Philadelphia,” Burnett said. “He obviously wanted — and I’m speculating here — that his trip would be of such magnitude and would so impress the people in Philadelphia that they would put (the wheelbarrow) on display for everyone to see.”
The Centennial Exposition, America's first World’s Fair, celebrated the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Festivities opened on May 10, 1876, and closed in early November.
“I think (Temple) just wanted to bring attention to the importance of this area and all it had accomplished,” Burnett said.
Temple was two days out of Granby, pushing the wheelbarrow east along faded wagon ruts, when Otto caught up with him, Burnett said.
“So what does he do?” Burnett asked out loud, laughing. “Does he double back and go home and lose four days, or does he keep going to Philadelphia? We now know he decided to push on to Philly.”
Burnett assumes that at some point, Temple managed to telegraph a message back to his wife, Lydia, to relieve any fears she may have had about their son.
"At least I hope he did," Burnett said.
What happened to the pair between Granby and Philadelphia is an information black hole, Burnett said. There are many questions left unanswered: What day or month did Temple leave Granby with the wheelbarrow? How long did it take the two to cross those 1,600 miles? What hardships did they face along the way? In 1876, the primary means of transportation was by horse, train or steamboat.
According to verywellfit.com, a healthy man can walk 20 to 30 miles per day. Putting aside the struggles of pushing a wheelbarrow across unpaved countryside while caring for a child, it would have taken Temple roughly 80 days to reach Philadelphia, and that's without any prolonged stops.
“These miners were tenacious,” Burnett said. “They were strong men, considering what they did all day long for a living.”
Burnett speculates that kindness from strangers living on small farms or towns along the route — free food and shelter at night or during severe weather — kept the two going.
“I think back in 1876 people were a lot different,” he said. “People were willing to share. People were a lot more willing to trust strangers. People really needed each other.”
Philadelphia freedom
Similar to the ending of a Shakespearean tragic comedy, Burnett said when father and son reached the gates of the World Fair and told the officials about their journey by foot from Southwest Missouri, they were denied permission to exhibit their wheelbarrow and its 39 pieces of lead for the millions of World Fair visitors to see.
Despite the setback, it had been "an epic odyssey,” Burnett said.
Still, there's no record of what the pair did next. Did they explore the fair for a few days or weeks? Did they make an about-face and head home, dejected? And how did they get home? By train? By prairie wagon? By foot?
“What we do know is that both father and son made it back to Granby,” Burnett said. According to findagrave.com, John Temple died on Oct. 3, 1896, at the age of 77. Both he and Lydia are buried at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Granby. Otto Temple, who settled in Mount Vernon, died on Dec. 29, 1944, at the age of 84. He is buried at Miller Memorial Gardens in Lawrence County.
According to Burnett, the wheelbarrow and its contents were left behind in Philadelphia. In a 2018 News-Dispatch article, a “Mr. Parsons in Philadelphia” took possession of it. The wheelbarrow was then stored behind closed doors for the next 62 years. In September 1939 — with permission from Otto — the wheelbarrow was shipped from Pennsylvania to the Missouri State Museum in Jefferson City, where it was prominently displayed for the next 12 years.
According to Tiffany Patterson, Missouri State Museum director, a Granby man, Leroy Adair, was allowed to temporarily borrow the wheelbarrow from the museum so it could shown off in the 1950 Granby Centennial celebration. Following the parade, the wheelbarrow disappeared without a trace. Periodically, Missouri State Museum officials made inquiries into the whereabouts of the artifact, but the search petered out in 1984.
“Over the years, some of the local people who were so interested in this desperately tried to seek it out but hadn’t been able to find it,” Burnett said. “It was this lost legend — the great Granby Ark.”
What is lost is found again
In the days leading up to Granby’s annual Old Mining Town Days parade last year, Burnett heard rumors that the wheelbarrow had suddenly resurfaced after vanishing 68 years before.
“We’d heard a rumor through the grapevine that (the wheelbarrow) had resurfaced and whoever had it was anonymously donating it to our museum,” Burnett said.
On June 30, 2018, the day of the parade, local resident Thelma Ross wheeled the 151-year-old wheelbarrow inside the Granby Miners Museum. She was dressed in period clothing, and her young grandson walked at her side. The anonymous person who had found the wheelbarrow had handed it over to Ross to transport it to the Granby museum, asking her to act as a go-between.
“That’s when we first laid eyes on it,” Burnett said, smiling at the memory. Video of Ross pushing the wheelbarrow down Granby's main street can be found on the museum's Facebook page. “I was just ecstatic. It’s by far the most valuable item we have in here.”
The wheelbarrow was donated, Ross said at the time, “in honor of the mothers, daughters and wives of the miners who anxiously waited to see if their men were going to come home.”
What the future holds
Thanks to the publicity surrounding the reemergence of the wheelbarrow last summer, it will soon be leaving Granby to once again take up permanent residence in Jefferson City.
“We’re not upset with the state at all,” Burnett said about the pending move. “More people will be able to see it up there. I’m elated it survived — so many things get lost over time. This is like finding the Titanic intact.
“I’m just glad we had it here for a year,” he continued. “The people who have come in here and looked at it have all marveled at it. It is truly a piece of art.”
