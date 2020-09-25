MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — The Lawrence County prosecutor decided to bring witnesses in the Sarah Pasco slaying before a grand jury this week to get all nine co-defendants indicted at once on first-degree murder charges and avoid having to hold a series of preliminary hearings.
A local grand jury returned indictments Wednesday charging Gary W. Hunter Jr., 23, of Mount Vernon, with killing Pasco, and eight others as being accomplices to first-degree murder and an array of related crimes.
Authorities contend that Hunter, angry about a transaction involving a small amount of heroin, abducted Pasco and a second woman at gunpoint on Aug. 16, forced them down into an abandoned well on a property near Miller and fired down on them with a handgun.
Pasco was shot in the head and killed. The other woman was wounded but managed to survive by crawling her way under Pasco's body at the bottom of the well.
The others accused of assisting Hunter in the crime are: Stotts City residents Christina Knapp, 36; Lyle B. DeLong, 23; Diona L. Parks, 26; and Kimberly Anderson, 47; Andrew J. Cypret, 27, of Billings; Siera Dunham, 18, of Mount Vernon; Steven C. Calverley, 30, of Republic; and Frankie Sheridan Jr., 27, of Aurora.
Prosecutor Don Trotter told the Globe the sheer number of defendants in the case posed difficulties of going the more usual route of getting the accused ordered to stand trail through preliminary hearings, particularly with the health and safety concerns that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to court operations this year. He said use of the grand jury could speed up the trial process in the case by as much as six months to a year.
"But the big thing was that the (surviving) victim will not have to testify more than this one time (before trial)," Trotter said.
Requiring her to testify at nine separate preliminary hearings would have placed extraordinary strain on someone who has already undergone an extreme ordeal, he said. Authorities have yet to release the name of the second woman out of concern for her safety. Sheriff Brad DeLay told the Globe that she and a third woman were the objects of Hunter's anger over the drug buy and that Pasco was just in the wrong place at the wrong time when Hunter abducted them.
All nine defendants initially were charged with just three counts: first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree assault. Additional charges against each were sought and obtained from the grand jury.
Hunter now stands charged with four counts of first-degree robbery, three more counts of armed criminal action and single counts of kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon in addition to the original three counts.
Knapp faces three more counts of armed criminal action and new counts of kidnapping and unlawful possession of a firearm. Hunter purportedly forced Pasco and the other woman to drive to Knapp's residence in Stotts City, where he asked Knapp to retrieve an "AR/AK-style firearm" from a vehicle at her residence, which he discharged into the other woman's truck to force his captives to get out and start digging their own graves at Knapp's place.
Cypret, who was living on Knapp's property at the time, purportedly was given the "AR/AK-style firearm" by Hunter to watch over them at one point from a lawn chair while Hunter went inside to get a .22-caliber gun. He also is believed to have driven to the property with the abandoned well in a car with the two women in the trunk and to have helped set the other woman's truck on fire at Hunter's instruction.
Cypret now faces two new counts of first-degree robbery, new single counts of kidnapping, tampering with physical evidence and unlawful possession of a firearm as well as three additional counts of armed criminal action. DeLong, Parks and Calverley — whom a probable-cause affidavit states accompanied Cypret to the property with the well — all face new counts of robbery, kidnapping, armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence.
Henderson, who is Cypret's mother, purportedly participated in the crime by picking up the keys to the second vioctim's vehicle while they were at Knapp's place and putting them in Hunter' pocket, telling him: "You are going to be needing these." The indictments obtained this week add new robbery, kidnapping and armed criminal action counts to her charges.
Three robbery counts, three more armed criminal action counts and a kidnapping count were added to Dunham's charges. Similarly, Sheridan now faces a robbery count, a kidnapping count and three more armed criminal action counts in addition to the original charges.
