GROVE, Okla. — A new group of Scouts is setting sail on Grand Lake to learn about life on the water.
Sea Scout Ship No. 22 launched this year as an extension of Boy Scouts of America and the Grand Lake Sailing Club. The organization, for young adults between the ages of 14 to 21, combines traditions of the past with technology of the future and is designed to help members explore life on the water, either as a career or hobby.
In this case, the local unit, or Ship as it’s called, will teach members the art of sailing.
“The Grand Lake Sailing Club has a primary objective in its articles of corporation for the ‘promotion of the sport of sailing and the teaching of sailing skills to both adults and youth,’” explained Kurt Hagen, a member of the group. “So to fulfill that objective, the club has committed to supporting and instructing boys and girls and their Scout leaders about this wonderful sport.”
How it came about
Discussion about the joint venture came ironically not on water, but as Hagen and Eric Davey spent time at the Grand Lake Family YMCA.
Hagen told Davey about the group’s past experience with the Sea Scouts and the group’s desire to restart the initiative.
In the early 2000s, the group chartered a Sea Scouts Ship for a couple of years in connection with a local church.
Davey, an assistant Scout leader with Scouts BSA Troop 713, became interested in the prospect. After talking with Adam Husong, the Grand Lake district executive for Scouts BSA, the trio began to make plans.
“My objective is to get young people involved in sailing,” Hagen said. “Right now, it seems like it’s all old gray hairs.”
For six weeks in July, the trio tested the waters, so to speak, by hosting a series of classes designed to allow current Scout members a chance to earn the Small Boat Sailing Merit Badge. It also allowed the group of students to explore what being a Sea Scout entailed.
How it works
Members of the Grand Lake Sailing Club serve as instructors for the Sea Scouts. Sessions include using the club’s fleet of boats to teach sailing in its various forms.
This summer’s lessons included learning how to sail and how to take care of the boats and equipment.
Students were able to use the 14-foot Lasers, an Olympic style of vessel, for some sessions. They also took at least one sail on a 35-foot sailboat.
“It’s fun to see (students) develop, especially if it turns out they become really interested in sailing,” Hagen said. “You can see their interest in their face and body language.”
Because the group is coed, Hagen especially wants to attract female students to the group.
“Why should they be left out,” he said. “Our first Sea Scout group was evenly split by gender.”
While the group chartered a previous Ship, the new venture needed a new number. Because there is already a Sea Scout Ship No. 2 in the state, organizers christened the Ship No. 22.
Husong said the Sea Scouts differ from the traditional Scouts BSA, because the programming focuses on “all things aquatic.”
He said some groups focus on the use of power boats, while others might just use scuba lessons.
“It depends upon who is charting it, what the students focus on doing,” Husong said. “Sea Scouts began by focusing on maritime careers and all the things students could do on the ocean.”
Sea Scout Ships can operate on lakes or rivers, or can exist in landlocked areas where students travel to different bodies of water.
There is some overlap between Sea Scouts and Scouts BSA. Sea Scouts, who are also Scouts BSA, can use the experience to earn merit badges. Sea Scout members have four levels of advancement: Apprentice, Ordinary, Able and Quartermaster.
Both Husong’s and Daveys’ sons, who are members of Scouts BSA 713, have joined the new group. Husong said based on interest expressed, the group will continue to grow in numbers.
“I hope the Grand Lake Sailing Club members are able to pass on the skills of sailing to youth and keep it going,” Husong said.
Sea Scouts must be at least 14, Husong said, because Scouting officials recognize Sea Scouts as a “high adventure group.”
“There’s more dangers involved in doing some of the activities, so we require students to be a little older and mature,” Husong said.
Hagen serves as the charter representative from the Grand Lake Sailing Club for the new Sea Scout Ship. Claude Phelps, the fleet master for the organization, serves as the unit’s Ship skipper.
Others involved include Terry Casady, the unit’s Ship mate or assistant Ship skipper; as well as Davey and Joel Leach as committee members.
Husong expects the group’s formal charter will be completed by early October. The group is open to any interested students. Initial plans call for the group to meet at least twice a month at the club’s place at 31700 S. 605 Road in Grove.
For more information, or to join the group, people may contact Husong at 918-791-8758, Davey at 918-964-1053 or Hagen at 918-786-7637.
