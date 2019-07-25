GROVE, Okla. — When James Andrews piloted the Grand Lake Queen this summer as its new captain, he joined a long list of people who have been given the honor of steering it or its older sister around Grand Lake.
Last month, after high water began to subside, Andrews and other staff of the Grand Lake Queen — formerly known as the Cherokee Queen 2 or just Queen — began offering two-hour sightseeing cruises on Friday and Saturday nights on the Northeast Oklahoma lake.
The three-story Grand Lake Queen and its smaller sister, the original Cherokee Queen, are based at the Royal Bay Marina, on the edge of Sailboat Bridge. Both boats and the marina are owned by Larry and Carla Steckline.
The couple, who split their time between a home in Wichita, Kansas, and another on Monkey Island, owned the boats until they sold them in 2012. The new owner operated the larger boat on the lake into the summer of 2014, but both boats had been docked since then. The Stecklines reacquired them last year.
As old as the lake
There has been a Queen in one form or another nearly as long as there has been a lake. The dam was completed in 1940, and the original Cherokee Queen was built just a few years later to provide a riverboat experience. The larger boat has plied the lake since 1989.
Since returning as owners, the Stecklines have made updates to the Grand Lake Queen's interior — fresh paint, a new dance floor, new carpet and more — which was no small chore. The Grand Lake Queen is 47 feet tall from water line to the top of her smokestacks. It has an outdoor deck on the third story. It is 35 feet wide and 110 feet long, weighing 168 tons.
The couple also overhauled nearly everything required to make the boat operate.
"Everything that had a problem” has been addressed by diesel mechanics, electrical engineers and more, Larry Steckline said. The Grand Lake Queen is powered by two 220-horsepower engines that turn two 36-inch, four-blade propellers. A third 220-horsepower engine runs the generator.
The paddle wheel at the stern is for looks; it turns naturally as the boat moves through the water.
The Stecklines renamed the larger boat the Grand Lake Queen in honor of its 30-year history.
“It’s in tip-top shape again," Larry Steckline said. "This is a fresh start and a new era for the Grand Lake Queen."
The inaugural voyage of the 2019 season was initially slated for Memorial Day weekend, but spring flooding on Grand Lake postponed that until mid-June.
Since then, the Stecklines have offered the two-hour tours on Fridays and Saturdays, based upon demand. The vessel has also been made available at other times for private cruises.
“I think this is a great thing for Grand Lake. We hope people will come to see what we’ve got going on," Larry Steckline said.
Donnie Crain, president of the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, agreed.
“I think it’s a unique attraction for Grand Lake,” Crain said. “It’s the only riverboat cruise in the state of Oklahoma and in the immediate region.
“It’s good to have a family attraction to offer people. Having it up and operational speaks volumes. The community is excited to have it back. We hope people will come here to Grove and Grand Lake and see its return as a sign of progress and how the area is moving forward.”
Dreams of expansion
Larry Steckline said he dreams of expanding the offerings to include dinner cruises filled with entertainment.
“We want to make it even bigger than before,” he said. “I’d like to have some big stars on here performing.”
Larry Steckline and his crew also have worked with officials from the Grand River Dam Authority — the law enforcement agency on the lake — to develop guidelines related to safety and the numbers allowed on the boat for a given event. Although the Grand Lake Queen can hold 400 people, the couple limit tours to 150 for safety reasons.
“We aren’t going to take any chances,” Larry Steckline said. “My dream is this will provide a really entertaining vacation for people to try when they visit Grand Lake.”
He also dreams of the day he can do something with the Grand Lake Queen’s little sister, the original “queen of Grand Lake.”
“This is such an iconic symbol of the lake,” Carla Steckline added, referring to both boats as "the only (ones) in the state of Oklahoma.”
As for the Grand Lake Queen's older sister, the original Cherokee Queen, it is now nearly 75 years old and waits for its day to return to cruising. It sailed the waters of Grand Lake from various ports and coves until it sank in the early 1960s. The vessel reportedly was about 60 to 70 feet down — caught on a snag — where it stayed for nearly a decade despite numerous attempts to bring it up. After renovations, it operated into the early 1990s, when the larger boat began operating.
One of those who remembers riding on the original Cherokee Queen was Andrews, who joined a cruise on the smaller vessel when he was a teenager. Now the Grand Lake Queen's captain, he said his father, Jim Andrews, was part of a restoration effort for the smaller vessel in the late 1980s. At that time the senior Andrews used two wreckers from his Miami-based business to pull the original Cherokee Queen up on the banks for a yearlong restoration.
Andrews said he’s pleased to be part of the team breathing new life in the Grand Lake Queen.
“These are just really cool boats,” he said. “It killed me to drive by and see them just rusting away.”
