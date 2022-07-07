GROVE, Okla. — The Grand Lake Association's annual summer expo will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Grove Civic Center, 1702 S. Main St.
The event, which aims to give people something to do during the lull of the summer months, will feature nearly 50 vendor booths with arts and crafts, home items, outdoor furniture, bath and body items, and more. Other vendors, including insurance and medical companies, will be available to distribute information about their businesses.
"This is the second year for this event, and we anticipate having a wide variety of items from across the Four-State region for attendees to shop from," said Jay Cranke, executive director of the Grand Lake Association. "It's not specific to one thing — it's a good place for people to come to start their Christmas shopping."
Cranke said the inaugural event drew about 1,000 people last year, and he expects double that number this year.
"We developed this idea in 2020 during COVID because so many vendors that come to some of our other shows, they didn't get to do much because those other shows were canceled," he said. "We put this together in 2021 to help out the vendors that lost out on shows in 2020."
Concessions will be available in the form of a food truck and Pistol Pat's Honey Creek Family Diner. The Grove Masonic Lodge will host a car and bike show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot; that event was rained out last year, Cranke said.
Cranke noted that the Civic Center is air-conditioned — a necessity during a week when temperatures have soared into the triple digits.
"Even if you just come by and get out of the heat for an hour, I think that would be a good thing," he said.
Admission is free and open to the public. Event sponsors include The Joplin Globe, The Grove Sun, The Grand Laker, TravelOK.com and KGVE 99.3 FM.
The Grand Lake Association also hosts its annual boat and sport show in the spring and its annual Pelican Festival in the fall.
For details, call 918-786-2289.
