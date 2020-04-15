WEBB CITY, Mo. — Susie Crutcher and her brother, Van Benson, were both rendered speechless Wednesday when they laid eyes on their late father’s memorial bench donated by the Dawson Heritage Foundation.
Their father was Army veteran Bruce Benson, known widely by the community as “Webb City’s Bugle Boy.” For the few people who didn’t know Bruce, they would at least hear his music every day. He proudly played his cornet in front of the American flag at the town’s post office as the sun set.
In a 2018 interview with the Globe, Benson said he played for the love of his country as well as for his wife, Jane Van Hoose Benson, who died in 2014. The two were together for 68 years and shared a deep appreciation for music.
“It’s so sweet that they called him ‘Webb City’s Bugle Boy’ because that’s kind of what my mom called him too,” Crutcher said. “It’s just perfect. For the Dawson Heritage Foundation to use their funds, kindness and generosity for my family, it means the world to me.”
The World War II veteran, who lived in Webb City for 73 years, was known for his friendliness and steadfast contribution to honoring the county’s past and current military members. No matter the weather or how he felt physically, Benson was heard playing his brass instrument throughout town. Benson died in February. He was 95.
“Our dad was amazingly active,” Van Benson said. “Even at his age, he would drive to Mount Vernon two to three days a week, and I would make him French toast or poached eggs. But he always had to get back in time. He was always checking his watch because when the sun went down, he had to be there to be faithful to play the taps for those who have served and given their lives for the cause of liberty and freedom.”
The black granite bench, which was installed Wednesday in Memorial Park, gleamed in the sunlight with its white and gold lettering. An American flag is etched one side, a bugle on the other. The inscription is “Bruce Montgomery Benson. 1924 to 2020. U.S. Army Veteran WWII. Webb City’s Bugle Boy. Dedicating to honoring America and veterans by performing taps during sunset at the Webb City Post Office. ‘Day is Done.’ From a grateful community.”
“He began losing his strength a couple of years ago, but he never refused an opportunity to use his gift with his cornet to bless other people,” Van Benson said. “He never considered his own frailty.”
The siblings said they were unsure of how they were going to react until the moment came to set the bench in its concrete foundation. Crutcher was moved to tears, and Van Benson said he was stunned by how magnificent it turned out. The two described it as an unforgettable experience.
“I just can’t believe it,” Crutcher said. “It’s granite, so it should be there for Dad’s great-great-grandkids. I walked up and burst into tears because I didn’t know what I was expecting or how I would feel or what I was expecting to see. It has my father’s name there with gold letters. It’s just beautiful.”
Van Benson said he couldn’t help but just stare at the bench in awe for about 45 minutes. The siblings said they could feel their father's presence.
“The bench to me was an expression of the community’s love and appreciation,” Van Benson said. “I felt very close to him, and I know that he would be very happy yet very humbled by it too. I don’t think he would want himself memorialized as an individual. He would want it to go to all of the men and women of all the armed forces that protect our liberty."
Fellow veteran Jim Dawson, president of the Dawson Heritage Foundation, said the bench memorial captures what the community thought of Bruce Benson as well as Benson's spirit. The foundation was honored to donate the memorial, he said. The bench was about $2,800.
An official dedication ceremony for the community is tentatively slated in May, depending on the pandemic. The goal is to have Bruce Benson’s former music students play taps at the dedication followed by involvement from local JROTC students and groups like the American Legion.
“It fits in the park really well,” Dawson said. “It really does speak for the community because he impressed the city with his commitment to the veterans, so it worked out great.”
