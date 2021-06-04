PITTSBURG, Kan. — General fund grant applications are available through June 30 from the Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas.
During the 2021 cycle, $145,000 will be available. A little more than $88,000 will be available for youth activities, and the remaining amount will be earmarked for basic human needs.
Applications can be found at southeastkansas.org. Emailed forms are preferred; send them to sherri.stephens@southeastkansas.org.
The mailing address for applications is Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas, P.O. Box 1448, Pittsburg, KS 66762. If delivering an application in person, place it in the drop box outside the foundation office at 100 S. Broadway, Suite 100.
In 2020, the foundation awarded $141,300 to 44 recipients through its general funds grant cycle. Awards averaged $3,170 and ranged from $700 to $8,022. Projects in Bourbon, Cherokee, Coffey, Crawford, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho and Wilson counties received funding.
