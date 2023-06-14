NEOSHO, Mo. — The Carver Birthplace Association has been selected to receive a $70,000 grant from the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund to put toward the Neosho Colored School.
The funding will support rehabilitation of the interior of the 1872 school, where George Washington Carver and other formerly enslaved young people were educated. The exterior of the school has been nearly fully rehabilitated, according to the birthplace association, a friends group and cooperating association of George Washington Carver National Monument.
The school is a rare surviving example of a Reconstruction-era African American school, the group said. It was constructed around 1871 and used as a school until 1891, when it became a private residence.
“We are grateful to the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund for their support of the Carver Birthplace Association and our dedication to preserving this historic structure, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places," said Lana Henry, the association's president, in a statement. "Continuing to build upon and promote the legacy of George Washington Carver, the 1872 Neosho Colored School is symbolic of ‘the golden door of freedom’ Carver experienced in Newton County, Missouri, as well as ‘the golden door of freedom’ promoted through his extraordinary life’s work at Tuskegee Institute."
Today, all modern additions to the school building have been removed, Henry told the Globe. The structure has been stabilized, with extensive work having been completed on the foundation, and para-archaeologists from the Missouri Archaeological Society and National Park Service have provided on-site monitoring of the work, she said.
According to the school's Historic Structure Report, the original items and features in good historical condition include all framing, 80% of the exterior siding, 75% of original wooden flooring, 80% of the original wainscot and 80% of the interior paneling, Henry said.
The grant funds will be used to complete some of the recommendations made in the Historic Structure Report for the school's interior, Henry said.
"The work that is required includes selective interior demolition, historic paint analysis, repair of historic lath and plaster and ceilings, repair of historic interior trim and wainscotting, replication of missing interior trim, repair and refinishing historic wood flooring, installation of replica vertical tongue and groove board, and more," she said in an email to the Globe. "All work will be done in accordance with the secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation, with the ultimate goal to preserve historic fabric and repair in-kind."
The birthplace association is one of 40 groups nationwide to receive grant funding, which will total $3.8 million to be used for ongoing preservation activities at historic sites, museums or landscapes that represent African American cultural heritage.
“The Action Fund’s investment in and celebration of 40 historic African American places illustrates our belief that historic preservation plays an important role in American society,” said Brent Leggs, executive director of the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund and senior vice president of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, in a statement. “The history embodied in these places is emblematic of generational aspirations for freedom, the pursuit of education, a need for beauty and architecture, and joys of social life and community bonds. That’s why the Action Fund believes all Americans must see themselves and our shared history in this year’s grantee list if we are to create a culturally conscious nation.”
A short news conference celebrating the grant will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the school, 639 Young St. in Neosho.
