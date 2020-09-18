SOUTHWEST CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday that it has awarded a $13,750 grant to Southwest City for a new patrol vehicle for law enforcement.
“Adequate, reliable emergency services are vital to rural communities,” said Jeff Case, the department's Rural Development program state director, in a statement. “USDA Rural Development is pleased to partner with small rural communities like Southwest City to ensure they have the transportation necessary to keep personnel safe and citizens secure.”
The city currently has one functioning patrol vehicle, officials said. A second vehicle is a high-mileage model that is not operational, nor is it economically feasible to repair, they said in a statement. The Community Facilities grant will purchase a new patrol vehicle, returning Southwest City to two total vehicles for law enforcement.
Funding for the vehicle was made available through $150 million in grants as part of federal disaster relief legislation from June 2019. The grants are intended to help eligible rural communities continue their recovery from natural disasters, including severe storms, tornadoes and flooding in Missouri over the prior three years.
Flooding in June 2019 in McDonald County killed at least one person, damaged dozens of households and businesses to the tune of several hundred thousand dollars, and caused an estimated $400,000 in damage to roads and bridges, according to Globe archives.
Community Facilities grant are awarded to eligible rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less. Grant applications are accepted on a continual basis until funds are exhausted.
