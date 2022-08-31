A grant from a national nonprofit dedicated to saving historic buildings will invest in preserving a downtown Joplin icon.
Officials with Downtown Joplin Alliance on Wednesday announced their group was awarded $5,000 from the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The money will allow the alliance to hire an engineer who specializes in restoring historic properties to assess Union Depot, located off of North Main Street.
That engineer's report will enable the alliance to formulate more targeted marketing aimed at preserving and developing the 110-year-old train station.
The grant is the latest in an effort to save a building that is listed as a place in peril by the Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation. Downtown Joplin Alliance members are seeking a developer to take on the project for redevelopment.
Lori Haun, director of the alliance, said the engineer may also be able to provide some architectural renderings based on findings. The grant will fund the engineer's cost entirely, she said.
"We are really excited about being able to offer a more full package," Haun said. "It's such an important building. Anything we can do to make it a viable project is important."
The alliance has received this grant before. Similar grants were awarded for projects to stabilize the roof of the Howsmon building at Fifth Street and Virginia Avenue and toward the preservation of the Olivia Apartments at 320 S. Moffet Ave.
A national marketing effort to find a buyer for the depot was launched in May. The alliance, commercial real estate firm The Glenn Group and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources' State Historic Preservation Office are spearheading the project.
Haun said those efforts are attracting low attention from interested buyers. The engineer's report, combined with a pending EPA environmental assessment of the surrounding grounds, will help reduce uncertainty among investors, she said.
"We have had a lot of interest, but nothing that feels substantial," Haun said. "It's good for buyers to know if there are environmental issues that could affect the scope of work. If we can put pieces together and have some questions already answered, that will help."
Union Depot was once a major transportation hub, serving as a passenger stop for the Kansas City Southern Railway Co. and the Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad. Opened in 1911, it was closed in 1969 after the KCS Southern Belle made its final trip. Since then, it has remained vacant, and various efforts to make use of the building have failed.
The National Trust for Historic Preservation is a privately funded nonprofit group that works to save historic areas. It has given more than $15 million in similar grants, ranging from $2,500 to $5,000, since 2003.
