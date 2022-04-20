NEOSHO, Mo. — A reduced grant from the city's hotel-motel tax for an annual basketball tournament seems to have earned enough support from the City Council.
The council on Tuesday approved a $7,500 grant for Branco Construction Enterprises to benefit the company's Neosho Holiday Classic basketball tournament. It was approved with a 7-0 vote, with members previously voting against it now voting in favor.
The measure still needs final approval from the council; it is expected to be introduced during the council's next meeting on May 3.
The grant has seen a roller coaster of approvals and denials since November, where council member absences and changed votes have kept it from getting a majority of four affirmative votes:
• On Nov. 16, the council approved a $15,000 expenditure on first reading with a 6-0 vote. Council Member Richard Davidson was absent.
• On Dec. 7, the measure failed its second and third reading with a 3-2 vote. Then Mayor William Doubek and council member Tyler Dewitt switched their votes and Davidson voted no. Council members Charles Collinsworth and Ashton Robinson were absent. After the vote, council members said the matter could be brought up again in 2022, after financial statements for the '21 event could be compiled.
• On March 1, the council took up the matter again and gave initial approval for a $15,000 grant after considering financial impact reports from Branco. The vote was 5-2 with Davidson and DeWitt voting in opposition.
• On March 15, the reintroduced grant failed to win final approval from the council. The second and third reading failed with a 3-2 vote: Council member Angela Thomas changed her vote and joined Davidson and Dewitt in opposition. Collinsworth and Doubek were absent.
• On April 5, Robinson announced her request to hear the measure again, with the amount of the grant for Branco reduced by half, to $7,500. The request led to Tuesday's unanimous vote in favor.
Rubber-stamped in previous years, the grant became controversial when Doubek in December said he was inundated with complaints from residents about the tournament using Joplin hotels instead of Neosho ones to house tournament players.
Justin Branham, president of the company, on Wednesday said Neosho has few hotels that meet the tournament's needs. In 2021, one local hotel was affected by security issues that kept the tournament from booking there.
The tournament does not make money for the company — Branham said it is an investment the company makes into the community, and the company intends to keep holding the tournament, no matter how much money it gets from hotel-motel tax revenues.
"It boils down to doing something that we are passionate about, supporting kids," Branham said. "We write a large check every year to cover expenses, and we always have. A tournament like this, done for profit, will never be able to support itself."
In other meeting business:
• The council elected new officers and swore in members who won election April 5. The incumbent Thomas and newcomer Carl Cobb, who represents the newly created Zone 4, were sworn in for three-year terms.
Dewitt was elected mayor, and Davidson was reelected as mayor pro tem, both with 7-0 votes from council members.
• Before the reorganization, the council approved a new employee handbook with an amended section regarding holiday pay.
The handbook was approved during the April 5 meeting with a vacation policy that firefighters with the Neosho Fire Department opposed. The handbook was amended to give firefighters six floating holidays without a rollover ability and to change Dec. 24 from a half-day holiday to a full day.
Both the amendment and the amended measure passed with 7-0 votes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.