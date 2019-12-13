PITTSBURG, Kan. — It was only fitting that a diverse collection of animals — a pair of tortoises, a family of hissing cockroaches, a 4-year-old possum — were able to witness a key grant presentation Friday morning on the Pittsburg State University campus.
A check for $10,000 from the Evergy Foundation will help the university’s Nature Reach program establish a summer day camp targeting kindergarten-aged children next year.
Not only will the new camp introduce local children to about 50 different animals and insects that call PSU home, but officials hope it also will spark empathetic feelings toward animals of all shapes and sizes.
“We love to bring kids in when they’re young because we want to start developing in them that love of nature and love of the environment,” said Delia Lister, director of PSU Nature Reach. “We want to instill in them a love of nature because if they don’t know about it, or they’re afraid of it, they’re not going to take care of our environment going forward.”
The kindergarten day camp, which will be held at the nearby PSU Nature Reserve, will debut with several sessions in June. It will have the capacity to serve 30 children per session, Lister said. Currently, Nature Reach offers a prekindergarten summer reading program that combines live animals with literature and a summer day camp for older children.
“One of the needs that we figured out last year was parents wanted more exposure (to animals and nature) and to spend more time at Nature Reach,” Lister said. “We hope this camp will begin to meet that need.”
Lister said she's appreciative of the Evergy grant “because it will be able to bridge the (age) gap ... allowing us to have something specific (and hands-on) for the kindergartners, to get them ready for the weeklong day camp as they get older.”
The results are unanimously beneficial across the board.
“The kids who go through the (first and third grade camps) want to come back and be helpers,” Lister said, “and sometimes they are actually better helpers than the adults because they know what they’re doing.”
This is the fourth time Nature Reach has received direct support, monetary or otherwise, from Evergy, formerly Westar Energy. Last year, an identical $10,000 donation was given to the program from the Evergy Foundation that was used to expand programs in local schools. In 2007 and 2011, the company’s Green Team provided wood, netting and assistance to build raptor enclosures at the Nature Reserve, which is located outside the city.
“We recognize that environmental learning and sustainability encouragement should really start at a young age,” said Kari West, Evergy’s senior customs solutions manager. "Because we’re a utility, we’re obviously concerned about the environment and protecting it. Nature Reach excites and engages children as they learn about nature, and we are glad to be a supporter.”
Nature Reach was established in 1985 and is based out of PSU’s biology department. Blending education with live animals, its programs have benefited 45,000 people in 30 local communities, mostly in Southeast Kansas.
Lister, who assumed managing duties in 2006, conducts 125 to 150 programs each year. The one involving raptors is the most requested program, she said.
“We try to reach as many people as possible, and I think we’re pretty good at getting that done," she said.
Want to help?
The annual budget for Nature Reach comes from program fees, grants and private donations from the community. To donate to the program, contact Delia Lister at 620-235-4805 or go to pittstate.edu/biology/nature-reach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.