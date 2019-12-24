Ozark Center is among five community mental health centers in Missouri to receive grant funding to provide behavioral health outreach services to area residents impacted by severe weather earlier this year.
The $2.4 million Show Me Hope Crisis Counseling Program grant, which was awarded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to the Missouri Department of Mental Health, aims to build hope and resiliency in survivors in the wake of severe storms, tornadoes and flooding across the state from April 29 to July 5. Residents of Jasper, McDonald and Newton counties are among those who are eligible for services through Ozark Center, the behavioral health arm of Freeman Health System.
"The key to our Show Me Hope Crisis Counseling Program is outreach," said Debbie Fitzgerald, project manager and the crisis services director at Ozark Center. "People don't come to us for formal treatment. It is more strength-based coping skills, and we go to them."
The grant, which runs through August 2020, will pay for about a dozen Ozark Center staff members to go door to door to provide a variety of mental health services to residents after the May 22 tornado that struck Carl Junction and other parts of northern Jasper County, as well as flooding and straight-line winds from other storms to hit the area. No diagnoses will be made, nor will charts or files be kept on anyone, but residents can request multiple visits with staff, Fitzgerald said.
Among the services provided will be teaching residents skills to cope with recovery, Fitzgerald said. For example, a resident who suffered during recent flooding and feels anxious when it rains could be shown alternate activities to do when storms approach, she said.
Ozark Center staff also will connect people with related resources to provide any unmet needs, host disaster readiness training sessions and offer emotional support groups, particularly for children.
"We're just helping people learn how to, if you will, bounce back," she said. "We are trying to really walk through the recovery with the community."
Ozark Center has already made contact with more than 400 families in the disaster area since June, Fitzgerald said.
Other agencies participating in the grant program are Arthur Center for Callaway and Pike counties; Burrell Behavioral Health for Boone, Carroll, Chariton and Greene counties; Compass Health for Cole, Jackson, Lafayette, Lincoln, Miller, Osage, Pulaski and St. Charles counties; and Family Guidance Center for Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Holt and Platte counties. The state Department of Mental Health will serve as the provider for Jefferson, Lewis and Livingston counties.
Ozark Center previously received the same grant after severe flooding in the area in 2017 and after the May 2011 tornado, Fitzgerald said.
Need help?
Residents of Jasper, Newton and McDonald counties who were affected by severe weather earlier this year may contact Ozark Center at 417-347-7070 or 417-347-7720. Any Missouri resident, including those who live outside the counties designated for Show Me Hope assistance, who is experiencing stress or emotional strain because of this year's disasters can contact the state's Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or text "Talk With Us" to 66746.
