With all the crazy days in the newsroom, sometimes we wish we could go out and play. Reporting on a playground is the next best thing.
Two Head Start programs in the area will be receiving an upgrade to their playgrounds. A $30,000 grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources will allow the South Joplin and Anderson programs to upgrade rubber mulch surfaces on their playgrounds with an impact-absorbing layer made from recycled tires. It's a pour-in-place compound that enables safer play while reducing the amount of waste tires in landfills.
The grant is one of several stories you'll read in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and on joplinglobe.com, as well as:
- A look at how, while nursing home patients make up a small fraction of COVID-19 cases, they also account for more than half of the state's deaths.
- How Maple Leaf Festival organizers are planning for an event that does not include a traditional parade.
- Previews of the high school football games area teams will play on Friday night.
The weekend is almost here, and it's a holiday weekend that's coming. Whether you get extra time off or have to work through it, we hope you enjoy it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.