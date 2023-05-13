The city of Joplin will receive a state grant to help fund maintenance of trees at city parks.
Joplin was chosen to receive a grant from the Missouri Department of Conservation's Community Conservation Program, according to an announcement from the city of Joplin. The amount of the grant was not disclosed in the announcement.
The money will be used to update the city's existing records of which trees are at what parks. That effort will include determining the health and structural condition of those trees.
"We appreciate their efforts in helping us maintain our green canopy throughout Joplin," said Paul Bloomberg, director of the city's parks and recreation department, in a statement.
The city has paid special attention to restoring an estimated 17,000 trees that were lost in the 2011 tornado. According to online reports from the city, a similar tree inventory was done in 2017 for trees mainly on public rights-of-way, covering about 6,000 trees.
The city also received $25,000 for a similar grant from the Missouri Department of Conservation for a three-phase tree study that occurred in 2016 and 2017.
In 2021 the city was awarded two grants totaling $21,000 for assistance with pruning younger trees in several parks. Pruning helps the tree grow into a stronger structure, reducing the chances for problems that could lead to safety issues or early removal.
According to the state's website, Community Forestry Cost-Share is a funding program designed to help cities improve their community forests. It encourages those cities to run a comprehensive forestry program managed with the guidance of a forestry professional.
