Two Head Start playgrounds in the Joplin area will soon see improvements thanks to a $30,000 grant award.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Solid Waste Management program notified Economic Security Corp. in Joplin of the grant earlier this week.
The funds will allow the ESC to use a recycled pour-in-place compound to replace the fall zones around current playground equipment. The current fall zones are filled with rubber mulch. An ESC statement said the change will alleviate costs for replacement and upkeep of the playgrounds’ materials.
Debbie Markman, resource development director at ESC, said the agency is currently taking contractor bids to replace the materials at the two locations chosen: Midtown Head Start at 1102 Illinois Ave. and Webb City Head Start at 300 N. College.
"The new surfaces are made of 100% recycled materials," Markman said. "It'll be much more permanent than what we currently have, and it's just a much better quality product.
The flexibility and smoothness in a play surface is said to be not only safer for the kids using it but also allows for different types of climbing, pushing and riding toys unsuited for use on the uneven, shifting surfaces of rubber mulch. Markman said these types of play are important for children’s gross motor development, which also bring the benefits of enhancing outdoor play opportunities.
"Play always equates to learning," Markman said. "So if we can make a better place for our children to learn, that's the really exciting part."
The rubbery, pour-in-place alternative, while more costly than rubber mulch at the outset, is expected to allow the agency to save funds on upkeep of play areas both large and small. The agency in 2018 received a similar grant that was used to install new play surfaces at the North Joplin and South Joplin Head Start operations.
Markman noted that the ESC plans to continue applying for DNR grants each year, until all of the 25 Head Start and Early Head Start locations across the agency's four-county operating area are equipped with the fall-zone materials.
Ribbon-cuttings will be held at both playgrounds once work is completed.
Head Start also has a number of additional events planned thanks to the grant money, including recycling and reuse education for parents and children, to be provided by the Region M Waste Management District coordinator, Patty Overman.
