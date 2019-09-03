Money is available to help area landowners restore and improve Shoal Creek in parts of Barry and Newton counties.
A grant of $207,395 was recently awarded to The Nature Conservancy in Missouri by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to help landowners over the next three years with stream bank stabilization efforts, with replanting of grasses and trees along the creek, and also with fencing off cattle and providing alternative water systems for cattle.
The grant can help landowners along upper Shoal Creek in northwest Barry County and eastern Newton County, as well as those along Joyce Creek, Pogue Creek and Woodard Branch.
Drew Holt, project manager with The Nature Conservancy, said landowners typically have a 25 percent cost share when applying for state or federal funding for river improvement and river corridor restoration projects.
Holt said a landowner who uses bioengineering or natural methods for stream bank stabilization, rather than rock riprap, for example, is eligible for funding to help cover their part of that cost share. A landowner who extends the depth of the riparian buffer, from 50 feet to 100 feet, for example, and meets other conditions, could receive additional funding. Holt said landowners could potentially reduce their part of the cost-share to zero.
“Identifying potential locations for projects, such as fixing bank erosion, protecting established streamside buffers, and restoring riparian corridors, is just beginning and being coordinated with programs offered by the Barry County Soil and Water Conservation District and Missouri Department of Conservation,” Hold said in a statement.
Holt is the western Ozark waters coordinator for The Nature Conservancy, which in 2015 announced a partnership with Tyson Foods, based in Springdale, Arkansas, to focus on water conservation and stewardship in four river systems in the western Ozarks: the Elk and Spring rivers in Missouri as well as the the Kings and Buffalo rivers in Arkansas. Shoal Creek is the largest tributary of the Spring River, as well as the source of drinking water for Joplin and Neosho.
The Nature Conservancy has said the western Ozarks has globally unique and irreplaceable freshwater systems with a high diversity of aquatic life.
The group has met with stakeholders along these rivers, including a meeting in Joplin in 2017 to discuss the initiative for Shoal Creek, and worked to plant thousands of trees along the Elk River, as well as put together forums for land owners and other stakeholders in the watersheds.
And instead of the rock riprap, The Nature Conservancy also put together a demonstration projection for Elk River using what Holt called “state-of-the-art bioengineering techniques” that include terracing, using natural materials such as logs, mats made of branches and “toe wood," which are root wads, and boulders to stabilize the banks. The goal of the latter is to mimic natural systems to stabilize stream banks and to do so in ways that create additional riparian habitat.
That demonstration project has since been copied along the Big and Meramec rivers and Huzzah Creek in eastern Missouri.
Holt also said there will be an October outreach meeting with streamside landowners in the upper Shoal Creek watershed to discuss practices to conserve soil and water resources and the details of the grant program. Those details will be announced later.
