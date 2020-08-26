PITTSBURG, Kan. — They’re always smiling, always willing to lend a hand and easily recognizable by the bright green shirts they wear while out in public. And what they’re doing throughout Southeast Kansas to help those in need is slowly transforming the way people view community health care.
For about a year now, members of the Community Health Action Team, a mobile outreach effort of the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas, have been distributing medications, food and other needed items to patients in Pittsburg and the surrounding Southeast Kansas region. On Wednesday, the team received a financial boost via a $200,000 Empowering Health grant from UnitedHealthcare, the operating division of UnitedHealth Group, a for-profit insurance provider. CHC is a nonprofit organization.
The grant — one of seven totaling $1 million donated to nonprofits throughout Kansas earlier this year — will help, among other things, to purchase a new transit van to aid Community Health Action Team members in their daily drives to homebound patients throughout the region.
Registered nurse Lyndsey Seested, one of the team members who attended Wednesday’s ceremony, called what her team is doing “front-line transforming health care.” It’s not delivering medications in a bag to a front door, ringing the front door and leaving the bag on the welcome mat, she said. What CHC team members are striving to do, she said, is to make contact with patients and build lasting relationships and friendships.
“We’re more than just (delivering medications), we’re more than just (giving) shots,” team member Karlea Abel said. What they’re doing “is unique, and we hope people pick up on it and it gets bigger.”
Case in point: Three weeks ago, Seested found out from another Community Health Action Team member that a mother had looked overworked and stressed during the COVID-19 extended spring break, during which she was caring for several kids. So the team filled a box with fresh foods and Seested took it over to the house. At first, the mother was confused, but when she realized Seested and the others were there simply to give the family a gift to ease the stress, relief flooded her face.
Back in February, during a routine delivery, one of the team members found a patient pretty much confined to his bed because his wheelchair was too large to move down the hallway into the rest of the house. Soon, the patient had a new, narrower wheelchair.
“People don’t expect health care to (be) taking care of the other things,” team member Veronica Hasty said, “so that is our goal.”
Kevin Sparks, chief executive officer for UnitedHealthcare Plan of Kansas, said the money will be used to help the Community Health Action Team continue to care for area patients, to expand the program and to address the behavioral needs of low income and uninsured patients.
“I picture the ‘80s hit TV series ‘The A Team,’ where the (Community Health Action Team) arrives and piles out of the van, making health care accessible, addressing behavioral health needs of low-income patients and providing health care they need in the manner they can consume it,” Sparks said.
Sparks said Crawford County ranks 85th out of the 105 Kansas counties for overall health outcomes because of factors such as poor mental health and limited resources.
“We think of (CHC and its team) as the superhero of this portion of our great state,” Sparks said.
The other grant recipients in Kansas were Kansas Food Bank, $250,000; Mid-America Regional Council in Kansas City, $250,000; Johnson County Mental Health Center, $95,000; Valeo Behavioral Health Care, $95,000; Just Food, $60,000; and Harvesters — the Community Food Network, $50,000.
At the ceremony, state Rep. Monica Murnan told a story about how, when she was executive director of the Family Resource Center, she received a call from a grandmother caring for a sick child, the latter constantly crying and not eating because she was suffering from rotting teeth. The grandmother could not afford to take the child to see a dentist. The grandmother was asking if she couldn’t be provided with bottles of Ensure to feed the starving child.
“We learned what we needed to take care of that phone call and to do something about it," she said. "Sometimes that’s all you need to get a real relationship started."
“So I encourage (you) all to keep taking those phone calls, keep knocking on doors.”
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said during the event that her administration is committed to supporting local health care organizations through Kansas by fighting for affordable health care for an additional 150,000 Kansas residents by expanding Medicaid. A Medicaid expansion bill failed in the last state legislative session earlier this year. Voters in both Oklahoma and Missouri approved Medicaid expansion plans this summer.
“I want to thank the team at UnitedHealthcare for their generosity, which will benefit the Pittsburg community and Southeast Kansas for years to come,” she said. “The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas performs lifesaving work in the Pittsburg community. My administration is committed to working with our local and federal partners to provide Kansans access to affordable, quality health care.”
The Community Health Center operates in a 10-county region in Southeast Kansas, including clinics in Pittsburg, Baxter Springs, Columbus and Fort Scott, serving 70,000 people a year, regardless of insurance or economic status.
