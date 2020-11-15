Grant will help build addiction treatment facility

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Crawford County Mental Health Center is inching closer to its goal of constructing a new addiction treatment center after it was awarded a $300,000 Sunderland Foundation grant.
The center’s current addiction treatment center is located at 810 W. Cedar St. in Girard, but the goal is to build a new location in Pittsburg to better serve the community, officials say. It will also be in close proximity to a full range of alcohol and drug recovery services as well as health care.
The move will help facilitate a more integrated model in which patients will have better access to a number of needed services, said Michael Ehling, executive director.
“People coming out of inpatient addiction treatment often need jobs, so actually being in Pittsburg made that better,” Ehling said. “Also, on the campus, there’s the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas, which can offer medical services. Also, it’s the same place where our county health department is and the women’s day treatment (is). It made good sense to move it over here.”
The roughly 15,000-square-foot inpatient and residential facility will feature 26 furnished bedrooms with a capacity of 52 beds. It will also be outfitted with large meeting rooms for groups such as Narcotics Anonymous and other recovery groups in the community that are deemed an integral part of the recovery process. The center will be for both men and women.
“Another piece of why this was needed is to have a few beds available for a psychiatric crisis,” Ehling said. “For instance, if someone wasn’t actively suicidal, but we can manage them in the community if they had monitoring or support, we could have four or five beds available with a 24-hour staff. A lot of people who have crises during the night typically end up in the ERs, or they’re psychotic and just need additional support to get them through the night. That’s another reason why we wanted (this) on the campus — for better access to mental health services as well as medical.”
The grant brings the center to about $2.7 million of its $3.5 million goal for the new facility. A groundbreaking ceremony occurred about two years ago, but the project was put on the back burner because of COVID-19.
“I would hope that in the next year, year and a half, we can get it going,” Ehling said. “Construction will probably take about six or eight months. Once this opens, the location in Girard will close.”
The new addiction treatment center will be open to all county residents; services will be available based on a sliding fee scale.
The Crawford County Mental Health Center offers mental health and substance abuse treatment programs for adults, children and families in Crawford County. In 2019, it provided 11,056 addiction services, and nearly 20% of all diagnoses last year were for addiction, according to Heather Spaur, director of personnel and marketing.
