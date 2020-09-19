The Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership, working to revitalize and sustain the historic highway, has announced two grant opportunities available for sites on the Mother Road.
Public agencies and nonprofit groups along Route 66 may be eligible to receive anywhere from $5,000 to $150,000 in assistance from National Trust for Historic Preservation and African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund grants
“We’re constantly looking for sources of funds that folks around the road can tap into, especially given the fact that the grant program through the Corridor Preservation Program no longer exists,” said Bill Thomas, chairman of the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership. The Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program, administered by the National Park Service, offered matching grant opportunities, guidance and information on preservation, but the program officially sunset last fall with the last round of the grants awarded this year.
Established in 2015, with the support of the National Park Service and the World Monuments Fund, The Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership’s mission is to revitalize and sustain Route 66.
Grants from the National Trust encourage preservation at the local level by providing seed money for projects. In addition to general preservation grants, the National Trust has dedicated funds for several Route 66 states, including Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma.
These grants range anywhere from $2,500 to $5,000 and require a 1:1 match that can be cash, in-kind or staff time funding. The application deadline is Thursday, Oct. 1. NTHP preservation grants are available for planning, education or outreach-related projects.
“It’s not for bricks-and-mortar kinds of projects, but those are still important grant awards, so we want people who are in the beginning stages of a project and needs planning, to take advantage of this,” said Thomas. “The partnership is going to apply, and we’ll have an application in by Oct. 1.”
For additional information access NTHP guidelines and eligibility or contact grants@savingplaces.org.
African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund grants aim to draw attention to the stories that evoke centuries of Black activism and achievement. Stories and places of African American culture and heritage have always existed but have often not been fully acknowledged for the role they play in the fabric of American society.
Ranging from $50,000 to $150,000, these grants support capital projects, organizational capacity building, project planning, and programming and interpretation.
“The projects have to deal with some element of African American history, and that can be anywhere, but it’s not Route 66 specific,” said Thomas. “Obviously, there’s a lot of Route 66 history that’s also connected to African Americans, especially the Green Book. When African Americans traveled, there were spots along the road that were designated Green Book sites.”
Thomas said the group will also be applying for this grant to add the location of Green Book sites along Route 66 in the Route 66 Road Ahead Navigation App. The next deadline for grant applications is in January 2021.
For additional information access on the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund grants, visit https://savingplaces.org/african-american-cultural-heritage or contact grants@savingplaces.org.
