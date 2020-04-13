The Kansas Health Foundation has repurposed and launched its annual Impact and Capacity Grants Initiative early to assist nonprofit organizations that are being affected by COVID-19.
Instead of waiting until May, the grant submission steps are underway in response to the urgency of the pandemic, foundation officials said. Submissions can be submitted this week and will be accepted through Aug. 3, or until all designated 2020 funds are awarded.
The $2 million program provides one-year grants of up to $25,000 for nonprofits that are aligned with the mission of the foundation, which aims to improve the health of all Kansans. The foundation decided to switch its focus this year to aiding nonprofits in the crisis situation.
“It’s usually focused on our four impact areas and begins May 1 and runs through September,” said Kristi Zukovich, the foundation's vice president for communication and policy. “We determined with the impact to nonprofits, not only if they were seeing extra demand or if they were challenged because not being able to serve people, we thought that money could best be repurposed for COVID-19 support right now.”
The goal of the grants is to support nonprofits with COVID-19 response and recovery.
Response grants include funding for critical safety-net needs for clients; pandemic education and prevention strategies; prevention-related expenses for front-line workers; telehealth and remote educational support; and unexpected work-from-home expenses.
“We want nonprofits to be sustainable, and once we get through these phases of response and recovery, we need those nonprofits out there, so part of it might be helping them to sustain operations until they can resume their normal services,” Zukovich said.
Recovery grants include assistance for costs associated with services to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission; support to stabilize critical safety-net nonprofits that provide services to vulnerable populations; and operational funding, supplies, equipment and other program costs that aim to minimize exposure for high-risk groups.
Requests for funding can be submitted through the Kansas Health Foundation's communities portal on its website at www.kansashealth.org/grant-opportunities/impactandcapacity. To submit a proposal, applicants must create a user account. For more information, call 316-262-7676.
To date, the foundation has authorized up to $11 million from existing grants to provide nonprofits the flexibility and ability to respond to critical health needs during the public health emergency.
Four areas
The Kansas Health Foundation focuses its work in four areas: access to affordable health care, healthy behaviors, civic and community engagements, and educational attainment.
