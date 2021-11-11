Millions of dollars from state funding sources are earmarked for improvement projects across Lawrence and Barry counties.
Nearly $2.6 million has been awarded by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to the city of Miller, in Lawrence County, for upgrades to its wastewater treatment and collection system.
Expected to be complete by August 2022, the $3.3 million project aims to reduce sanitary sewer overflows and improve discharge into a tributary to Stahl Creek. Work will include improvements to the wastewater treatment facility to meet permit requirements, including a pump station and flow meter and an ultraviolet disinfection system, the state department said in announcing the grant.
It also includes upgrading the collection system to better convey peak flows to the lagoon, reduce inflow and infiltration, and eliminate sanitary sewer overflows. Improvements to the collection system include replacing the gravity main, repairing the lining, replacing certain sections of pipeline and repairing some manholes.
Funding from DNR consists of a $1 million loan, a $1 million grant through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund and a $500,000 state Rural Sewer Grant. DNR officials estimate the assistance will save the city about $1.5 million in principal and $326,000 in interest over the loan’s 30-year term.
“Grants and low-interest loans through the State Revolving Fund help Missouri communities with water and wastewater treatment system improvements that they might not have been able to undertake otherwise,” said Dru Buntin, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, in a statement. “We are here to help communities plan and fund infrastructure improvements that will help protect public and environmental health and provide local economic benefits as well.”
A portion of $12.6 million in tax credits through the Neighborhood Assistance Program has been awarded to community development projects in Pierce City and Monett, according to a release from the Missouri Department of Economic Development.
The Neighborhood Assistance Program provides partial state tax credits to businesses that make contributions to approved projects, with priority given to projects providing job training and education and those located in underserved areas of the state.
“A strong economy begins with thriving communities, and the Neighborhood Assistance Program is a great example of the public and private sectors collaborating to ensure both,” said Maggie Kost, acting director of the Department of Economic Development, in a statement. “This program increases the positive impact nonprofits have on their communities, which means increased opportunity and prosperity for all Missourians.”
The Pierce City office of Children’s Center of Southwest Missouri, a nonprofit that investigates and treats child abuse, will receive $350,000 to renovate and expand its Monett facility. Officials say that will enable the organization to increase the number of children served in that region of the state.
SWI Industrial Solutions Inc. will receive approximately $199,350 to renovate its sheltered workshop in Monett to employ more than 200 adults with disabilities in Greene, Webster, Barry and Lawrence counties. Work will include installation of an HVAC system, reconstruction of restrooms and construction of kitchenettes to offer life-skills programs.
“We knew these renovations were desperately needed when we first arrived to Monett in August,” said officials with the Springfield-based nonprofit, which has overseen the Monett facility for about three months, on social media. “Our many thanks go to the Neighborhood Assistance Program for having the ability and willingness to partner with us right away.”
