The Community Foundation of the Ozarks has awarded $250,000 in grants to rural communities for high-priority needs through the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation in partnership with Commerce Trust Company.
Local grants include:
• $10,000 to Bright Futures Carthage for a project to support vision needs and emergency funding for COVID-19 support for students.
• $14,880 to Children's Center of Southwest Missouri for services for children in crisis because of the pandemic.
• $10,200 to the Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri for a women's health initiative, including a focus on COVID-related health issues.
• $15,000 to the Webb City Farmers Market for its SNAP program to increase access to healthy food among low-income residents.
• $18,000 to Preferred Family Healthcare for a program for postpartum mothers. Preferred Family Healthcare has locations across Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas, including in Joplin.
“The Coover Charitable Foundation is so proud to provide this much-needed annual grantmaking opportunity for rural Missouri,” said Jill Reynolds, Commerce Trust senior vice president, in a statement. “A hallmark of philanthropy is its creative and flexible approach to funding, which is essential this year for many of these grantees extending their resources to support COVID-19 efforts in their communities.”
'Every dollar counts'
For the community clinic, the grant is welcome news. Half of it will be put toward the clinic's health screening program, which provides cervical and breast cancer screenings for women, said Stephanie Brady, the clinic's executive director.
"When we took that on two years ago, we didn't realize just how many women in our community go without necessary screenings who were just hopeful that they were OK," she said. "In terms of how (the grant) helps us with that program, it covers most of the labs associated with those screenings.
"That really helps women who are in desperate need of the cervical and breast cancer screenings, If we catch people who early on find out they have cancer, we're able to help that process of them getting treatment early on — so for those individuals, it's life or death, truthfully," she said.
The remaining half of the grant will be directed toward the clinic's COVID-19 response, Brady said. It will help purchase needed personal protective equipment for staff as well as some testing and other supplies that might be necessary going forward, she said.
Many of the clinic's health care providers are still coming in and volunteering their time to serve patients, even amid the pandemic, Brady said. About 80% of patient visits are being conducted via telehealth, she said.
The clinic operates solely on grants and private donations to serve its patients, all of whom are uninsured and most of whom are categorized as "the working poor," Brady said. It receives no government funding.
"As a nonprofit, every dollar counts," Brady said. "The Coover Foundation is such a great local supporter, and it's been so helpful for us and other nonprofits. We're very thankful and appreciative of them."
Grants to other nonprofits
Funding to Bright Futures Carthage will continue its Vision 20/20 campaign, which aims to improve the eyesight of local children; help feed students while schools are closed; and provide emergency funding for families in need amid the pandemic.
“Without people like the Coovers giving grants to us for things like our eyeglasses and COVID-19 for emergency supplies for families, we couldn’t do what we do,” said Greg Spink, Bright Futures Carthage coordinator.
Spink said half of the grant will go toward the vision program, when it is up and running again, to help cover the cost of exams and corrective lenses for those who aren’t covered by family insurance, Medicaid or other sources of funding. The program has been put on hold while schools and exam offices are closed amid the pandemic, he said.
The other half will fund cleaning supplies for families and meals for students who are out of school. Some families don’t have the ability to get sanitary supplies to clean their homes during the pandemic, so Bright Futures Carthage is putting together 5-gallon buckets filled with disinfectant wipes and other supplies to deliver to their homes, Spink said.
Bright Futures Carthage also is distributing food boxes to families who have lost jobs, are between jobs or are waiting for unemployment checks, and the organization has helped individuals with utility payments and vehicle repairs, Spink said.
Funding for the Webb City Farmers Market will support the food-stamp matching program that doubles the amount of fresh fruit and vegetables recipients can receive.
"We believe that because of the increased poverty and hunger that's going to result from COVID, this matching program will be even more important," said Eileen Nichols, the market's founder and volunteer, in a statement.
Globe staff writer Kimberly Barker contributed to this report.
About the foundations
The Community Foundation of the Ozarks, based in Springfield, is a regional public charitable foundation established in 1973 that provides asset and resource development, grantmaking and public leadership through a network of donors, 49 affiliate foundations and more than 600 nonprofit partners across central and southern Missouri.
The Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation was established in 1992 and has awarded about $5.95 million in grants to nonprofit agencies and rural schools across the Ozarks.
