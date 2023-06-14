PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Elm Acres Foundation recently awarded grants totaling $23,413 to 12 Southeast Kansas organizations for at-risk youth projects.
Agencies receiving grants were:
• Pittsburg School District.
• KVC Kansas.
• SEK Interlocal 637.
• Special Olympics Kansas.
• Wildcat Extension Education Foundation.
• First Baptist Church of Riverton.
• Fostering Connections.
• Communities in Schools of Mid-America Inc.
• Families and Children Together Inc.
• Oswego School District.
• The Foster Closet Inc.
• Labette County School District.
The Elm Acres Foundation began its grantmaking through the Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas in 2017. Since its inception, it has awarded more than $140,000 to 46 nonprofit organizations in Cherokee, Crawford and Labette counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.