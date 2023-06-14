PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Elm Acres Foundation recently awarded grants totaling $23,413 to 12 Southeast Kansas organizations for at-risk youth projects.

Agencies receiving grants were:

• Pittsburg School District.

• KVC Kansas.

• SEK Interlocal 637.

• Special Olympics Kansas.

• Wildcat Extension Education Foundation.

• First Baptist Church of Riverton.

• Fostering Connections.

• Communities in Schools of Mid-America Inc.

• Families and Children Together Inc.

• Oswego School District.

• The Foster Closet Inc.

• Labette County School District.

The Elm Acres Foundation began its grantmaking through the Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas in 2017. Since its inception, it has awarded more than $140,000 to 46 nonprofit organizations in Cherokee, Crawford and Labette counties.

Tags

Trending Video