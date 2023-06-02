The fourth year of grant recipients from the trust of the late Bob Corley has been announced by trustee Southwest Missouri Bank.
Corley died in 2019. He was a lifelong area resident and entrepreneur who supported many charities and institutions, including Missouri Southern State University, Freeman Health System, Kansas City University, Mercy Hospital, Salvation Army and Spiva Center for the Arts.
“This year we received applications from 70 organizations, seeking over $1,000,000 in support," said Chuck Brown, senior vice president and trust officer at Southwest Missouri Bank, in a statement. "The distribution committee awarded grants to 39 area nonprofits through the distribution of $205,210. Mr. Corley’s legacy of philanthropy and giving to his community continues to benefit many of our local organizations. We owe a debt of gratitude to Bob for his far-reaching generosity, which will continue into the future.”
Organizations receiving funds this year are:
• Adult and Teen Challenge of the Four States.
• Alliance of Southwest Missouri.
• Angel Guild of Joplin.
• Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri.
• Bright Futures Joplin.
• Bright Futures Neosho.
• Carthage Crisis Center.
• Children’s Center of Southwest Missouri.
• Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri.
• Connect2Culture.
• Fostering Hope.
• Freeman Health System.
• HOPE4You Breast Cancer Foundation.
• Hearts & Hammers.
• Higher Power Garage.
• Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity.
• Joplin dental school.
• Joplin Historical Society.
• Joplin Humane Society.
• Joplin Kiwanis.
• Joplin NALA Read.
• Joplin Rotary.
• Life Choices Health Network.
• Mercy Health Foundation Joplin.
• Minnie Hackney Community Service Charitable Foundation.
• Missouri Southern Foundation.
• Neosho Area Habitat for Humanity.
• Neosho Schools Charitable Foundation.
• Pro Musica.
• RISE Neosho.
• Salvation Army of Jasper and Newton Counties.
• Solace House of the Ozarks.
• Spiva Center for the Arts.
• The Help Center.
• The Next Step-Joplin.
• Vision Carthage.
• Watered Gardens Ministries.
• Webb City Farmers Market.
• Wildcat Glades.
A reception will be held for all recipients on Friday, June 9, at the Southwest Missouri Bank Community Center.
