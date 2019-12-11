CoxHealth, which operates hospitals in Lamar and Monett, has been awarded nearly $600,000 in grants that will allow the health system to expand its services for survivors of sexual assault.
A grant of $363,637, from the U.S. Department of Justice's Office on Violence Against Women, will provide additional Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner, or SANE, professionals to CoxHealth's rural hospitals, specifically focusing on emergency departments at hospitals in Monett, Branson and Springfield, the health system announced Wednesday. These health care providers receive specialized training in order to perform forensic exams on sexual assault survivors.
The grant also will help establish the Sexual Assault Response Team, provide an eight-hour forensic training session for 120 emergency department nurses across rural CoxHealth hospitals, purchase additional equipment for forensic exams as well as clothing and comfort items for victims, and provide two annual community education forums to discuss prevention and treatment resources.
A $227,202 grant from the Missouri Department of Social Services Victims of Crime Act, administered by the U.S. Department of Justice's Office for Victims of Crimes, will create a telehealth system to improve care for victims of sexual assault in rural areas, specifically in Barton, Barry and Lawrence counties. This system will provide 24/7 accessibility to a SANE professional for victims who would previously have been transferred to other hospitals or clinics as far as 65 miles away.
This grant also will provide telehealth and forensic examination equipment and comfort care items for patients at Cox Barton County Hospital and Cox Monett Hospital.
Services will launch soon after funding from both grants becomes available early next year.
