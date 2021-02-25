Research

Jasna Djonlagic works in a lab at the Kansas Polymer Center at Pittsburg State on Thursday, The center has recently received $150,000 in grants for research on the production of polymers from soybean oil. Djonlagic's research involves replacement of harmful solvents with water. Globe | Laurie Sisk

Today in the Globe newsroom we watch seeds of future development get planted.

Scientists at Pittsburg State University's Kansas Polymer Research Center were awarded three grants totaling to almost $150,000. Their research will focus on the production of polymers from soybean oil.

We'll have more about this project in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:

  • The city of Joplin announcing the end of a mask-wearing order.
  • Teachers, child care providers and grocery store workers can soon get a COVID-19 vaccine in Missouri.
  • The Olivia Apartments now has a new owner.

We've made it to Friday, friends. We hope you have a pleasant evening.

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.