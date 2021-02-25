Today in the Globe newsroom we watch seeds of future development get planted.
Scientists at Pittsburg State University's Kansas Polymer Research Center were awarded three grants totaling to almost $150,000. Their research will focus on the production of polymers from soybean oil.
We'll have more about this project in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- The city of Joplin announcing the end of a mask-wearing order.
- Teachers, child care providers and grocery store workers can soon get a COVID-19 vaccine in Missouri.
- The Olivia Apartments now has a new owner.
We've made it to Friday, friends. We hope you have a pleasant evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.