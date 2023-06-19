It is not likely that drivers will cream each other with pies like in the 1965 comedy movie "The Great Race."
But a visit of the Hemmings Motor News Great Race, named for the movie, always brings lots of vintage and classic cars when it stops in Joplin.
The race will pay a repeat visit here Wednesday, June 28, when competing drivers pull into downtown during the nine-day, cross-country event. The Great Race has been on the road annually for 40 years and is billed as the world’s premiere old-car rally, with most of the rides having been manufactured before World War II.
There will be 127 antique automobiles this year whose drivers are hoping to claim one of the awards from a pot of $150,000 in prize money.
It is the second time in three years the race has been routed into Joplin for an overnight stop, said Patrick Tuttle, director of the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau, also known as Visit Joplin. Cars are planned to reach the finish line on Main Street in downtown starting at 4:45 p.m. that day.
In this race, winners are not determined by speed. This is a rally of time, speed and distance, in which precise instructions are given each day charting the details of the moves of the cars, drivers and navigators. The drivers take off one minute apart. In addition to staying on time, the drivers are challenged to get to the day's finish line without a malfunction or with a quick repair if one happens.
Participants are scored at secret checkpoints along the way and are penalized one second for each second they are early or late on the race timetable. The lowest score at the end of the run is the winner.
The course starts Saturday in St. Augustine, Florida, and is to finish Sunday, July 2, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. It's a 2,300-mile trek stopping at 19 cities in states from between Florida and Colorado. Race teams and their cars come from around the world, including Japan, England, Australia, Germany and Canada. They use autos that go back to 1916.
The oldest automobiles participating this year are a 1916 Hudson Pikes Peak Hillclimber, a 1916 Chevrolet and a 1917 American LaFrance.
Those who turn out for the Joplin event also will get to see a variety of other cars that are not participating in the race but whose owners will bring their own classics here during the event.
Tuttle said that a Tulsa, Oklahoma, car club of owners with plastic cars from the 1930s and 1940s along with Mini Cooper owners from various states will converge on downtown as well to display their cars. Also, local and regional car clubs will join in the fun. They will be parked in the 600 block of Main Street.
The Great Race participants will park in part of the 300 block as well as the 400 and 500 blocks of Main Street. Mini Coopers will gather in part of the 300 block of Main Street.
One of the event sponsors, trucking company CFI, will be parking company show trucks in downtown as well.
There is no charge for spectators to watch the racers arrive and visit the car displays.
The movie "The Great Race" starred Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon, Natalie Wood and Peter Falk. It was based on a 1908 automobile race that journeyed from New York to Paris. Curtis joined the actual 2004 race, riding in the car he had been filmed using in the movie.
The timetable for the June 28 event:
• 3:30 p.m.: Main Street downtown opens to public for viewing.
• 4:30 p.m.: Local vintage cars on display in 600 block of Main Street.
• 4:45 p.m.: Arrival ceremony with Color Guard, national anthem, local welcome, opening statements.
• 5 p.m.: Great Race finishers begin arrivals.
• 7 p.m.: Last finisher scheduled to arrive.
• 7:30 p.m.: Race and show cars begin departing.
Main Street will be closed to through traffic from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
