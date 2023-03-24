Bandana Project

The highly visible bandannas signal a willingness to talk about mental health issues.  Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we noted some green pieces of fabric. 

Neon green bandanas are starting to pop up around school campuses as a guide for mental health resources and support. 

