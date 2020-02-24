BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — A decadeslong effort in Baxter Springs has finally come to a close now that the school district has obtained the installation of traffic lights at the entrance of Baxter Springs High School on Highway 69.
School officials got the green light Feb. 6 to have the traffic signal installed at the intersection of Military Avenue and Lion Pride Way on Highway 69.
The traffic light is in honor of those who lost their lives at the intersection. Baxter Springs High School student Daniel A. Simons, 17, was killed in a car-pedestrian accident in 1992, and Dorothy Louise Rarick, 76, was killed in an accident in 2008.
“I’m thankful for everybody here that you’re going to have the opportunity to have a safe place to exit,” Superintendent David Pendergraft said to the high school student body. “It’s not the cure-all," he said, but that it would add safety for generations to come.
Pendergraft and school board member Dusty Deringer welcomed Kansas Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers to Baxter Springs High School to celebrate the project’s completion on Monday. The ceremony was originally slated for December and January but was rescheduled both times because of snowy road conditions.
“It’s been frustrating trying to get this scheduled, but that kind of defines how this process of getting this traffic signal in place has been the same way,” Pendergraft said. “It was a frustrating process. I’m so glad it’s finally done.”
The high school students are also thrilled that the intersection is safer. Delaney Barnes, an 18-year-old senior, said drivers previously felt apprehensive when entering or exiting the school location and that she’s seen a lot of close calls and accidents.
“My immediate thought was we need that, and it’s good for the future,” Barnes said. “It brings a lot of relief towards the whole situation of exiting the parking lot. It helps with traffic in general through the town as well. It’s nice to finally have peace of mind.”
Henry Riley, a 17-year-old junior, said new drivers can be overly cautious, which can also cause accidents. Riley said he appreciates all of the support the district received in order to make the stoplight a reality.
“It’s good to know that the school board is actively trying to make a change and make things better for the students,” he said.
Community support
The community rallied to fund the estimated $170,000 project, with the school district collecting donations from the public. The Cherokee County Commission also donated $50,000, and the school district will pay the remaining costs.
“We were able to raise an additional $15,000 on top of that (the commission's donation), which took a lot of the burden off of our school district,” Pendergraft said. “I appreciate Randall Trease, the mayor at the time that had the city involved and will be taking over the maintenance of the stoplight.”
Deringer said that the installation of traffic lights at the intersection has been an ongoing discussion since the high school was built in the 1970s.
“To many throughout the state, this may have been just some folks in a little corner of the state in a little small town arguing about a stoplight, but for us, it was really a matter of life and death because we’ve seen it,” he said.
In 2012, when the middle school was built, the traffic light project was brought up again, but it didn’t come to fruition, according to Pendergraft. A second entrance was constructed for the middle school, and Pendergraft said that it just added another dangerous intersection to what they already felt was a dangerous environment.
“We began that process again, and we had several roadblocks, but it took several people that were passionate about seeing this thing through that have known and seen the tragedies that have taken place here and seen the number of accidents that have taken place,” he said.
Pendergraft said when they first received approval for the project five years ago, he originally thought the light would be up and ready within six to 12 months. The poles were ordered in May, and the goal was to have it operating by the start of the year.
“But again, we found several roadblocks that came up again, besides financially, but structural things that came up,” Pendergraft said.
Other issues the school district faced were road upgrades to Highway 69, which the Kansas Department of Transportation said needed to be widened before the traffic light could be installed. That would’ve brought the project total to an estimated $500,000.
Pendergraft said they had some assistance in Topeka from those who were in favor of the stoplight, including Rogers. He was able to alert the new secretary of transportation about the project and help the district avoid making structural changes to the road.
“What got my attention was how the community had not given up,” Rogers said. “They continued to work on it year in and year out. They saw a need and they came together to do it. It was very impressive.”
Lieutenant governor
Lynn Rogers was officially sworn in as the lieutenant governor of Kansas in January 2019. He formerly was a member of the Wichita Board of Education for 16 years, serving as president or vice president for seven of those years. He served in the Legislature from 2017 to 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.