The number of people in Springfield who have tested positive for COVID-19 is up to 10, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department said Saturday.
One of those has been identified as a Missouri State University student, and the university and the health department were notified that the student had tested positive for COVID-19 in Boone County.
The student was not living in university housing this semester and has not been in Southwest Missouri since March 14. This student is doing well and recovering in isolation in Boone County.
The Columbia-Boone County Health Department is conducting contact tracing to determine others who could have come in contact with the student and is working with the health department and Missouri State University to make the necessary notifications of classroom contacts the patient may have had.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.