Today in the Globe newsroom we heard encouraging COVID-19 news in light of a grim milestone.

Joplin Health Department Director Ryan Talken shared details of how the city's COVID-19 cases are improving, with cases, the 7-day average and other key statistics trending downward. The news was shared on the same day that deaths in the U.S. surpassed 500,000.

We'll have more about this in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and at joplinglobe.com, where we will also feature reports about:

  • Joplin City Council meeting and hearing about departmental action plans.
  • The connection between a double murder in Avilla and the discovery of a body in Newton County.
  • Police continuing to investigate the disappearance of Sarah Burton.

