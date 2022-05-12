Over the next couple of years, three modern cottages will be constructed at Turnaround Ranch, Ozark Center’s transitional youth housing center located west of Joplin.
Leaders from both the Ozark Center and Freeman Health System donned hard hats and wielded shovels Thursday morning during a groundbreaking ceremony.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Vicky Mieseler, Ozark Center’s chief administrative officer.
The existing cottages, built during the 1950s and painted in two shades of green, currently house 10 adolescents each. Bedrooms inside these buildings are shared spaces, similar to a college dorm room, complete with large restrooms and multiple showers, Mieseler said.
The new cottages — each designed to resemble a single-family home — will offer individual private bedrooms for 12 residents per cottage, as well as bathrooms that can enhance personal privacy, she said. Each new cottage will have 5,000 square feet of living space, and each will have a spacious seating area at the center for large group gatherings, as well as an atrium offering natural lighting and fresh air.
“I think these new cottages will have a huge impact on the kids,” Mieseler said. “I think always when you upgrade your buildings, people change their behavior to match what they are given, and I think we’ll see a lot of change in the kids’ behaviors.”
Once a new cottage is completed, the old one will be razed. Construction on the first, South Cottage, begins next week and is to be completed by December. The second and third cottages will be open for business at the end of 2023 and 2024, respectively.
The 20-acre site, which Ozark Center had been leasing for decades from Big Brother Inc., was purchased for $400,000 outright last July. Each new cottage will cost $2 million. Along with additional utility hookups, the total project cost is projected at $7.9 million.
“The way we look at it is the facilities will now match the level of overall quality we are providing,” Mieseler said. “This will be a full package for the residents who live here.”
Once the site of an orphanage established by the Rev. Thurmond Kelly during the 1950s, Turnaround Ranch has provided safety for youths escaping traumatic experiences. Twenty-four-hour residential care is offered there, along with individual, group and family recreational therapies, and psychiatric services. An average stay for a resident between the ages of 13 and 18 is six months, Mieseler said.
“One of our very important goals is to teach the residents to experience, regulate and express their emotions in ways that are both socially and culturally accepted,” said Paula Baker, Freeman Health System’s president and CEO. “Turnaround Ranch focuses on individual needs, preparing each of our youths to cope and resolve the issues they have encountered in their lives.”
Approximately 100 boys and girls live on the ranch each year, Mieseler said. Aside from the residential cottages, the ranch provides a school, gymnasium, a family life center and a swimming pool.
At Turnaround Ranch, Mieseler said, counseling will be conducted in a setting of acceptance and compassion that will help individuals regulate their emotions.
“We’ve learned that trauma-impacted individuals need safe, trusting relationships and facilities for optimal treatment outcomes … and it goes without saying that trauma-sensitive environments have become a way of life at Ozark Center,” she said.
“It’s been 13 years since we began our facility conversion plan, and our plan isn’t complete — until now,” she added.
