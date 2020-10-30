Ground was broken Friday afternoon on a new safe home specifically built to care for pregnant or parenting young mothers in the Joplin area.
If this sounds a bit familiar, it should. In early 2014, a similar safe home — LovinGrace — was established at 1414 Euclid Ave. for young women, ages 18 to 24, who found themselves homeless after being abandoned by their families.
The new 5,500-square-foot, eight-room transitional housing center, being constructed next to the existing LovinGrace home, will once again play a pivotal role in meeting an underserved need in the area.
“There is such a tremendous need ... and so many girls out there, many of them who are pregnant or have children,” said Laura Doner, a member of LovinGrace’s board of directors. “Can you imagine how scary it would be to not know where you are living or have that stability for your child? So having a place like this for these young women who are about to deliver or have delivered, where they can have the necessary support and ... resources to help me — it’s a godsend.
“Over the last few years (we’ve received) many, many calls ... for young women who have had a child or (are) pregnant,” said Executive Director Stephanie Meek.
These girls have to be sent to other homes elsewhere because the existing LovinGrace building possesses neither the room nor capabilities to care for an infant.
This new building, however, will change all that.
“It is exciting because they’ll be able to stay with us a little bit longer, and we can make them more stable,” Meek continued. “Our whole purpose here is to alleviate poverty. We want to make sure that we’re setting these girls up for a good life.”
Once the new building opens in the spring, it will immediately double the program’s capacity from eight to 16 residents. On Friday, Meek said the group was welcoming its 104th girl to the program.
“I always say teenagers are the ‘hidden homeless’ because they move from place to place, in and out of our world,” Meek said. “Anybody who works in a high school can tell you that.”
As a former high school counselor, she said, “I’ve seen this firsthand, and I saw the real need for (a housing unit for young mothers) like this."
"I have a 19-year-old, and I was shocked at how many of her friends couch surf — their parents no longer want them around, they've been thrown out of their homes and they just go from (friend's house to friend's house)," Donor said, pausing to gesture toward the future site of the new LovinGrace building, covered at the moment with workers and various construction machinery. "I know the need for this building is great."
Eighteen-year-old Yelena is one of the current LovinGrace residents and said she wants to eventually learn to become an emergency medical technician. She said she's thankful every day to be safely living at the Joplin-based center.
“I like it a lot here,” she said.
She came to LovinGrace two months ago after a similar housing center closed in Polk County.
“It’s a good transition home," she said. "They are helping me get from step A to step B. I’ve been to other programs, and this one is by far the best one.”
Asked how long she plans to live at LovinGrace, she smiled before quietly saying, “I’d like to be here forever.”
Did you know?
Since LovinGrace opened in early 2014, it has:
• Served 104 residents (as of Friday).
• Provided 13,208 nights of safe shelter.
• Served 10,648 meals.
• Helped employ 66% during residency.
• Had a 90.2% occupancy rate.
• Provided 15 high school/high school equivalent graduations, 14 college/tech school enrollments and helped nine receive vocational rehabilitation.
