Dirt was ceremoniously turned Thursday morning for a new development in south Joplin that will specifically cater to local residents 55 years of age and older.
When completed in late 2022, the $16 million Crescent Falls will feature 151 apartment homes, or roughly 186,000 square feet of total living space. There will be studio as well as one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available.
The owner and developer is Coryell Collaborative Group, with its subsidiary, TLC Properties Inc., of Springfield, providing management.
Tony Robyn, director of business attraction and retention for MOKAN Partnership, said he’s happy to have the Springfield-based TLC Properties “plant a flag” in the Joplin region. He said the community will also help meet a growing demand found in the Joplin metro region.
“We know that Joplin and the whole region is attractive for cost of living, and these types of opportunities attract seniors and retired folks and help fill out the economy,” Robyn said. “After the (2011) tornado, we heard from seniors, young adults, millennials and others that they wanted to see these developments built for their age groups, and (Crescent Falls) will help us fulfill one of those needs.”
Residents in their late 50s and early 60s “just want to live in a high-quality, community development like this one, and they don’t want the maintenance and they don’t want the issues that come with home ownership,” Robyn said. “We’ve been looking forward to this (project) for some time now.”
Crescent Falls, located at 2001 44th St. near Mercy Hospital Joplin, will offer resortlike accommodations such as a gated entrance, a fitness center, a walking trail, a dog park, a swimming pool and pickleball courts. There will also be a pond with a waterfall feature for residents to enjoy.
TLC Properties operates 26 properties, 25 of which are based in Springfield. The 26th property, Promenade Commons, will open in Rogers, Arkansas, next month. Joplin’s Crescent Falls will be the company’s fifth community dedicated to 55-plus residents.
Sam M. Coryell, president of Coryell Collaborative Group, said they conducted a market demand study to decide which age group their residential development should cater to, “and that study came back saying that 55-plus senior (complex) is needed in Joplin. And you don’t have to be a real genius to know that; we know that the baby boomer generation has 10,000 people retiring every day, and that the demand for housing will only increase the next couple of decades.”
“We always try to get better as we go (along), and what we do is we go to the residents and say, ‘OK, what would you change about your apartment or building?' And they tell us, and we welcome that,” added CEO Sam Coryell, Sam M. Coryell’s father, during the ceremony. “We put those comments into our next project, so (Crescent Falls) should be the best one we’ve done to date.”
Coryell Collaborative Group and TLC Properties is also planning to build a $15 million apartment complex to be constructed on the former stockyards property on Newman Road and Cattleman Drive. Called Township 27, the project will offer 148 apartments with garages and covered parking available.
