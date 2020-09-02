Construction begins on Jasper County Jail expansion

Architect Chris Birkenmaier (from left); Matt Baker, Crossland Construction project manager; Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser; Lt. Alvin Peavler, assistant jail administrator; and Danny Langerot, Crossland division manager, turn dirt for the Jasper County Jail expansion project on Wednesday in Carthage. The project will add about 100 beds to the jail, with additional space for interview rooms, visitation spaces, video hearings, telemedicine and telecounseling appointments. Globe | Laurie Sisk

Dirt has officially been turned for a planned expansion of the Jasper County Jail in Carthage.

Representatives from the sheriff's office, construction company and others gathered Wednesday for the groundbreaking, which sets the stage for construction of an addition at the jail over the next 16 to 18 months. Funding for the project comes from a quarter-cent sales tax that voters approved in 2019.

Sheriff Randee Kaiser says the expansion is necessary to increase jail capacity.

Emily Younker is the managing editor at the Joplin Globe. Contact: eyounker AT joplinglobe DOT com.