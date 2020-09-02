Dirt has officially been turned for a planned expansion of the Jasper County Jail in Carthage.
Representatives from the sheriff's office, construction company and others gathered Wednesday for the groundbreaking, which sets the stage for construction of an addition at the jail over the next 16 to 18 months. Funding for the project comes from a quarter-cent sales tax that voters approved in 2019.
Sheriff Randee Kaiser says the expansion is necessary to increase jail capacity.
