Today in the Globe newsroom we watched construction start on a new downtown project.
With a few turns of ceremonial dirt on pavement in the parking lot of Memorial Hall, officials with Connect2Culture held a groundbreaking ceremony today for the Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex. More than a decade in the making, the event marked the official start of building a new visual and performing arts center.
We'll have more about this event in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We will also feature reports about:
- Joplin City Council meeting and discussing a variety of issues.
- The latest in a person of interest in a murder case, found dead over the weekend.
- Joplin hospitals will receive just over half of the state's weekly allocation of coronavirus vaccine.
We made it through Monday. We hope you have a pleasant evening.
