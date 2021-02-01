Groundbreaking

Sharon Beshore, president of the Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex, talks before Monday's groundbreaking in Joplin. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we watched construction start on a new downtown project.

With a few turns of ceremonial dirt on pavement in the parking lot of Memorial Hall, officials with Connect2Culture held a groundbreaking ceremony today for the Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex. More than a decade in the making, the event marked the official start of building a new visual and performing arts center.

We'll have more about this event in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We will also feature reports about:

  • Joplin City Council meeting and discussing a variety of issues.
  • The latest in a person of interest in a murder case, found dead over the weekend.
  • Joplin hospitals will receive just over half of the state's weekly allocation of coronavirus vaccine.

