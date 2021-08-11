NEOSHO, Mo. — A plant expansion at one of Newton County's largest employers was marked Wednesday with a groundbreaking ceremony.
A crowd of more than 100, including La-Z-Boy employees and corporate leaders as well as officials from city and county governments and business groups, watched ceremonial shovels of dirt turned for a project due to be completed in about two years.
After dealing with delays caused by COVID-19 and its effects on the economy, work is now beginning in earnest on a more than $30 million expansion at the furniture-making plant in Neosho.
"The plans have been there for a while, but through the pandemic, we made the decision to put them on hold," said Bill Snow, vice president of La-Z-Boy Midwest. "There never was a plan to not do this. We just had to wait for the best time."
The plans include a 60,480-square-foot expansion on the building's east side for a new parts distribution center. Also included are renovations to its cafeteria, front offices, employee parking lot and the addition of a medical clinic for employees and their families.
The Neosho City Council last week approved a tax break for the parts distribution center's construction over the next 10 years. According to the city's charter, the plant is eligible for property tax breaks of 100% over the next two years and 75% over the next eight years.
The tax breaks apply only to the new construction. The plant's total size is 546,348 square feet.
The pandemic took a toll on the company. In March 2020, the company announced furloughs of about 6,800 employees and temporarily closed company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries. However, in September of that year, it announced a hiring surge in response to an uptick in sales.
Melinda Whittington, president and CEO for the company, told employees that many more orders were headed to Neosho's workers.
Snow said the company's staff, currently at more than 900, is projected to grow to 1,050 by the time the construction is completed. Sixteen of those employees will be added for the parts distribution center.
"We've been full-scale hiring every day, focused on building all of our shifts," Snow said. "We have had a backlog of orders, because customer demand is really high. This facility is a huge part of the company's supply chain."
Crossland Construction has been hired as the general contractor for the project.
Wednesday's event started with a moment of silence for two employees who recently died.
