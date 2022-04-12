PITTSBURG, Kan. — A groundbreaking ceremony for the simulation hospital addition to McPherson Hall, home to the Irene Ransom Bradley School of Nursing, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday on the lawn to the northeast of McPherson Hall at Pittsburg State University.
The public is invited.
Speakers will include President Steve Scott; Lynda Banwart, PSU Foundation chair and School of Nursing graduate; and Mary Carol Pomatto, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.
The project will include construction of an approximately 10,000-square-foot addition, plus targeted renovations to the existing building that will accommodate cohorts of 120 students; currently, there are 90. Highlights will include associated control rooms, a debriefing room, a waiting area, a study area, storage and restrooms. Combined, the project will involve approximately 24,000 square feet.
The nearly $7 million project is being funded by private gifts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.