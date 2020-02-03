Entries are now being accepted for a Young Author Short Story contest hosted by the Missouri Writers Guild and sponsored by The Joplin Globe.
Among a full slate of writing contests that the Missouri Writers Guild sponsors in conjunction with its annual conference, the Young Author Short Story contest is the only one set aside for youth.
Last year's winners were Addison Teeter, of Carl Junction, and Madison Greene, of Nixa.
Larry Wood, local author and member at large of the Missouri Writers Guild, said it was good to see regional writers win the contest last year and that he hopes young writers take advantage of the opportunity.
Entering contests like this one "is a good way to get a feel for being heard as a writer," Wood said. "Writing can be a lonely endeavor, so it's important to receive feedback and even validation. This is a good chance to test your wings, so to speak."
This year’s conference is scheduled for May 2 in St. Louis. Contest winners will be announced during an awards banquet that night, and winners, if not present, will be notified shortly afterward. First place prize is $30 and a certificate; second place wins $20 and a certificate; the third-place prize is $15 and a certificate. Honorable mention certificates may be awarded at the discretion of the judges.
The contest is open to youth ages 12-18, regardless of place of residence. Stories may be any genre, may be up to 2,500 words in length and should be previously unpublished. Manuscripts should be typed in 12-point font and double-spaced. The first page of the document should be a cover sheet giving the contest category of Young Author Short Story, the title of the story, and the author’s name, address, phone number and email address. Since judging is blind, no identifying information except title and page number in the header should appear on succeeding pages. Entries should be submitted via email as an MS Word or similar document to president@missouriwritersguild.org.
The deadline for submissions is Saturday, Feb. 15.
There is a $5 entry fee. Checks may be made out to Missouri Writers Guild and mailed to Missouri Writers Guild, P.O. Box 410435, St. Louis, MO 63141. Payment may also be made through PayPal, using the Missouri Writers Guild’s recipient address: PayPal-alert@MissouriWritersGuild.org.
For any entrant under the age of 18, a statement from a parent or guardian granting permission to enter the contest should accompany the entry fee or the submission.
Membership in the Missouri Writers Guild requires a writer's work to have been published, but no such limit is placed on membership in the guild's local chapter, the Joplin Writers Guild.
Wood said he invites area writers of any age, whether they be published authors or writing hobbyists or anything in between, to join. Meetings are held at 6 p.m. each second Thursday of the month at the Joplin Public Library.
For more information, call 417-624-3009.
