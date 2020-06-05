For eight minutes and 46 seconds, droves of vehicles passed by on one of Joplin’s busiest street corners as a crowd of demonstrators knelt in silence with their fists raised in the air.
Some passersby honked in support. Some shouted or whistled from their windows. The majority simply drove on as the peaceful demonstration took place Friday afternoon on the corner of Seventh Street and Range Line Road.
“It was our way of commemorating the memory of George Floyd,” said Kaitlyn Valentine, one of those in attendance. Floyd, a black man, died last week while handcuffed after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck. Video of the act was captured and went viral on various social media platforms, sparking countless protests — and in some cases, riots — across the country.
“Eight minutes and 46 seconds,” Valentine said. “That’s how long the police officer had his knee on the neck of George Floyd.”
In continuation of a weeklong protesting effort in Joplin, more than 50 people gathered Friday at Seventh and Range Line to peacefully support the Black Lives Matter movement and raise their voices in solidarity to call for an end to racial injustice and police brutality toward people of color.
“Everyone knows we’re going to be out here every day from about 3 p.m. until the sun goes down,” Valentine said. “We don’t plan on stopping until equal rights are for everybody.”
The demonstration lasted for hours as protesters raised signs and chanted in unison messages such as “Black lives matter,” “I can’t breathe,” No justice, no peace,” and “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA.”
Valentine said the demonstration was also significant with it being the birthday of Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was killed in her home by police officers on March 13 in Louisville, Kentucky. Taylor, who would have turned 27 on Friday, was shot at least eight times by police officers as they executed a search warrant.
“This is a small town, and we may not have known all of these people who we hear about being the victims of police brutality seemingly every day, but I am overwhelmed by the amount of support that’s been shown in Joplin for a cause like this,” Valentine said. “It goes to show that you can make your voice heard from anywhere.”
The protest was a family affair for Pete and Kassi Sinclair-Hall, who brought their three children to take part in the Friday demonstration.
“We were looking to be a part of something like this, so we found it,” Kassi said.
“People need to be treated equally, no matter what color skin they have,” Pete said. “We brought (our children) because we think its important to instill in them the belief that everybody deserves to be treated the same.”
Prior to Friday’s demonstration, rumors were being spread throughout Joplin about a crowd in opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement potentially forming to “protest the protest,” according to Amanda Calderton-Kidston.
“I think that’s been a concern this whole time,” Calderton-Kidston said. “But I also think that’s just made us hyper-aware of how to respond to those types of aggressive behaviors. It’s just put us on the vanguard to say, ‘We’re just going to respond with love.’ That’s all we can do. We’re partnering with the Joplin police, so they are aware of the same situation. That’s comforting to know that we’re not just working to make our voices heard, but the police are with us too.”
No opposing crowd eventually formed in the first two hours of the protest.
Valentine said a march planned for this weekend has been canceled due to growing concerns of potential conflict.
“We are out here peacefully and don’t want to provoke violence,” Valentine said. “We have shown that we are peaceful, and we just want to be heard.
“The event getting canceled this weekend was unfortunate because it was due to these rumors of people with violent intentions showing up."
Valentine added that peaceful demonstrations on Seventh and Range Line will continue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.