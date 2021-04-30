More than 2 million Missourians have now initiated their COVID-19 vaccination, according to One for All, a collaborative effort driven by Missouri Center for Public Health Excellence and powered by Missouri Foundation for Health.
Health experts say this marks major progress in the fight against COVID-19, but there is still a long way to go before the state achieves herd immunity. As the state continues to receive a steady supply of vaccine doses, local public health experts are reminding residents that:
• COVID-19 vaccines are free for everyone.
• Patients are never charged for vaccines.
• Insurance coverage is not required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
• Vaccinators often collect insurance information as they schedule appointments, but Missourians can still receive the vaccine without proof of insurance.
• All adults in the state of Missouri are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
• It takes two weeks upon receiving the final dose of a vaccine to reach maximum protection.
So far, 36.7% of Missourians have initiated their vaccination, and 26.1% have completed their vaccination, One for All says.
Missourians can continue to sign up for mass vaccination events happening in their area or book vaccine appointments at pharmacies, health clinics and hospitals. Registering through the Missouri Vaccine Navigator, local public health departments and care providers can help residents stay informed of vaccination updates and available appointments in their area.
Safety steps such as mask wearing, physical distancing and hand washing continue to be recommended.
Details: oneforallmo.com.
