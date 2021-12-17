Hughes Gravestone

Donald Clarke lays flowers on the grave marker for Langston Hughes' brother at Fairview Cemetery on Dec. 9 in Joplin. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we paid tribute to a legend's brother. 

About 121 years ago, the unnamed, infant brother of Langston Hughes was buried in an unmarked grave in Fairview Cemetery. The grave is no longer unmarked: A non-profit group provided and placed a granite headstone to remember his life. 

We'll have more about this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • A jury awarding damages to a woman who said she was sexually assaulted at Joplin High School.
  • MSSU proceeding with its CAPS program despite Joplin not participating.
  • Rain that fell on Wednesday that was dirtier than normal.

In this final weekend before Christmas, we hope you enjoy the glow of the season without getting stressed by its demands. Have a wonderful weekend. 

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.